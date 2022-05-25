Jack Dorsey leaves Twitter’s board of directors





After everything that’s happened with Twitter and your address, Jack Dorsey has finally announced the total abandonment by retiring from the board of directors of the social networksomething that marks the end of an era for Twitter and for himself.

He’s not the only person to leave Twitter’s board of directors in recent days.Well, let’s remember, Elon Musk did the same after his attempt to buy the social network completely.



This comes after his retirement as CEO of Twitter in November 2021, something that put Parag Agrawal, the new CEO of Twitter, in his place that, in the eyes of some users, he has not done as good a job as Jack, including a recent change regarding the conservation of information, while for other users, thanks to it, the button to edit tweets will arrive.

Whatever our opinion on the new address of Twitter, it should be noted that until today, Jack Dorsey was still part of the board of directorsso that, to a greater or lesser extent, some decisions continued to have their influence, something that definitely ends with its abandonment, as we can read in this Tech Crunch post. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.