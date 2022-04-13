It’s time to move from Singapore… if you want

For weeks my big question has been what Valencia is committed to. If politicians assure urban benefits when they comply with the agreement and do not start the works, it is because Meriton does not plan to achieve what was agreed. It is quite clear and has no other possible interpretation. In fact, the reality is that Valencia CF has the option to start the stadium and receive this financial aid when it complies with what was signed.
