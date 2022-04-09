"It was an important victory to maintain second place"

The technician Ruben Burgos assured, after beating Durán Maquinaria Ensino, that this “It was an important victory to continue in that second place”. The team depends on itself to finish second in the regular league. In addition, after the defeat of Spar Girona in Zaragoza (72-64), the Valencians will be second, winning one of the two remaining games before the ‘Playoffs’. “I think the team, playing two different halves, mostly based on shooting, but being solid, because I think we managed to control the scoreboard in the first half. Hitting was high. I think our defense wasn’t as tight as what we wanted, but that success, especially from Bec, was giving us some good advantages”. “We have corrected the defensive aspects at the break and, in fact, his scoring of his most inspired player Van den Adel and the rest we have managed to lower it. But today I think that despite having made good attacks, both against individual defense and against zones, we have been losing confidence due to missing released shots and good shots that we wanted and from players who are a clear threat in the three-point shot. That has made us doubtful, but rebound control and defensive solidity have been basic, as always, in our team”, finished Burgos with his analysis of the match. Lastly, the coach focused his last words on the game against Tenerife of matchday 29: “Now, to recover, to get the best physical, mental and preparation tone to go to Tenerife against a rival that in the final moments and when you risk relegation is even more dangerous”.