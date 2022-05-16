‘It made me see the woman I was’, says Deolane about MC Kevin in an open letter

Lawyer and influencer Deolane Bezerra opened her heart in an open letter in honor of her husband, MC Kevin, who died after falling from a hotel balcony in May last year, in Rio de Janeiro. This Monday (16) completes one year of the funkeiro’s death. In the text published on Instagram, Deolane tells how she felt when she received the news of her husband’s death and remembered the lessons left by him. “Kevin was and always will be the boy who changed my life in every way and I will be forever grateful for that, he taught me that we must love and give ourselves in the same proportion that we must respect our limits, our sixth sense and the warnings from heaven by our dear and beloved God,” he wrote. Still in the text, the influencer, who is now also a singer, cited a biblical passage and thanked the young man for the passage in her life.

“Kevin always praised me and many times made me see the woman I was, even with his mistakes he taught me a lot about love, especially love to the next! His passage on earth was short but he left us many teachings”he said.

Earlier, the singer’s widow said she would go to the cemetery to bring flowers. “I want to go to the cemetery, take flowers, which I think is very superficial, but that’s what society likes, right? I’m not there constantly because, for me, he’s inside my heart. He’s not there. But I believe it is a symbolic act”, he said in a recent interview with g1.