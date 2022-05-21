Isaquias Queiroz is silver in the Speed ​​Canoeing World Cup

Olympic champion Isaquias Queiroz won this Saturday the silver medal in the C1 500 meters (m) race of the Canoe Velocity World Cup, which is being played in the town of Racice (Czech Republic). The Bahian completed the race in 1min44s24, 0s31 behind Czech Martin Fuksa, who took the gold. Bronze was won by Romanian Catalin Chirila. “Thank God we got the silver medal, I gave my best, despite the difficulties, if the people felt it in the water I don’t know, but I gave my best, I came out a little wrong at the exit and I had to replace it in the race, but it was a good one. proof,” declared Isaquias. The Olympic champion also entered the water this Saturday to compete in the semifinal of the C1 1000 m, in which he was the fastest with a time of 3:53.19. The final is scheduled for next Sunday (22), starting at 6:17 am (Brasilia time).