Tuesday, March 15, 2022
HomeTechnologyiOS 15.4 will allow us to unlock our iPhone using Face ID...
Technology

iOS 15.4 will allow us to unlock our iPhone using Face ID without removing our mask

By Jai
0


by Jordi Bercial 3 hours ago Although we are close to the end of masks in public places, This moment has not yet come so that about two years after the start of the coronavirus pandemic we find that Apple has managed to implement a feature that will help anyone who has to unlock their iPhone using Face ID in public in iOS 15.4.
Obviously we are talking about the possibility of unlocking the terminal while wearing the maska technical challenge in itself by changing both the general geometry of our head and the visible part of our face, two things that Face ID relies on to verify that it’s us.
Geeknetic iOS 15.4 will allow us to unlock our iPhone using Face ID without removing our mask 1

This also eliminates the need to use other methods, like using an Apple Watch to unlock the terminal, lower our mask, or simply enter our password, an option everyone is familiar with when the primary method of identification, whether face, fingerprint or iris identification, is not able to identify us and an alternative method is requested.
In any case, it is an iOS functionality that began testing in January of this year, as we can read on Engadget, so users were already looking forward to it.

End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments or come to our Forum!
Article Writer: Jordi Bercial

Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.

See also  FIFA 22 Release Date: Everything We Know So Far
Previous articleQueen Elizabeth II can no longer go out for a walk with her dogs, says newspaper
Jai
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Cuopm News 2021