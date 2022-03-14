iOS 15.4 will allow us to unlock our iPhone using Face ID without removing our mask





by Jordi Bercial 3 hours ago Although we are close to the end of masks in public places, This moment has not yet come so that about two years after the start of the coronavirus pandemic we find that Apple has managed to implement a feature that will help anyone who has to unlock their iPhone using Face ID in public in iOS 15.4.

Obviously we are talking about the possibility of unlocking the terminal while wearing the maska technical challenge in itself by changing both the general geometry of our head and the visible part of our face, two things that Face ID relies on to verify that it’s us.



This also eliminates the need to use other methods, like using an Apple Watch to unlock the terminal, lower our mask, or simply enter our password, an option everyone is familiar with when the primary method of identification, whether face, fingerprint or iris identification, is not able to identify us and an alternative method is requested.

In any case, it is an iOS functionality that began testing in January of this year, as we can read on Engadget, so users were already looking forward to it.

Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.