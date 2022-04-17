Intel announces that node 18A is further along than initially planned





A few months agoIntel announced a new strategy that included the next nodes that the company will use, a strategy that ended with node 18A. This node would essentially be what we would know as a 1.8 nanometer node, but considering how difficult miniaturization is at these scales, Intel decided to make a nomenclature change at that point. As we can read in ExtremeTechIntel has announced that its node 18Awhich is an evolution of node 20A, would be counting on a favorable developmentso much so that it has managed to find itself ahead of the initial planning. While this does not mean that node 18A-based chips will hit the market sooner, it does suggest that there should be no delays.



Another positive point of this situation is that these chips should reach the market with greater maturity, reducing some problems that may derive from higher consumption or temperatures, as well as having a longer testing period for security issues, as would be the latest vulnerabilities that have hit Intel.

This announcement comes as Intel has opened the expansion of its D1X factory in Oregon, also baptizing the campus as Gordon Moore Park, creator of Moore’s law. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.