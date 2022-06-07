Instagram will allow you to anchor up to three photos on your profile





Instagram today announced The ability for users to pin up to three posts, including photos or Reels, to the top of their profile grid is coming to the app soon. This will allow creators to get more exposure for those posts.



The company says the new functionality will give creators more flexibility to express themselves on their profiles.although the official release of this feature was in April when it was discovered that it was being tested for its next release. The ability to pin posts will roll out globally to all users starting today, so expect some delay across regions and user accounts. user to verify that the functionality behaves as expected during its development, and little by little we are seeing it in more and more profiles. The operation of this feature will be simple, and it is that if we upload a publication that we want to see always, we will only have to pin it so that it remains at the top of the user profile gridthus getting much more attention than if it ended up buried in dozens of new posts uploaded over time.

