Instagram now allows all users to tag products



Instagram will extend the ability to tag products in posts to its entire user base, instead of only allowing it to business and creator accounts. As of this Tuesday and according to The Verge, the social network opens this functionality to all its users in the United States, to lack of knowing when it will arrive in other countries such as Spain. The deployment will take place in the coming months. To tag a product, Instagram users will simply post a post and, after choosing the image filter and adjusting the corresponding settings, press on the ‘Tag Products’ option within the next screen that will appear -having previously labeled the brand-. From that moment on, the user must select the product they want to label so that anyone who has access to their account can also have the option of access to buy it from the ‘app’. From Instagram they have indicated the aforementioned medium that business owners will be notified when one of its products is labeled, just like any brand. Users, however, will not receive financial compensation for this, although the company already works on an affiliate program. Instagram introduced product tagging in 2016 as part of his bet on electronic commerce. Since then, more than 1.6 million users a week have used this system to tag.