Inspection of the field: the AFIP detected undeclared cultivated areas in a satellite operation



After announcing a plan to control the countryside from above, the head of the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP), Mercedes Marco del Pontannounced that, thanks to the processing of satellite images, the State detected 2,700 undeclared cultivated hectares in Pergamino, Buenos Aires province. “We found irregularities of different kinds, such as undeclared areas or declared for less than what was loaded in the system,” she anticipated. Although the official stressed that what was detected represents only 5% of the planted area, the AFIP is already seeking to expand this control modality. . “Now we are going to extend it to another five locations. We believe that it will be an instrument and a tool that will give a lot of muscle to the AFIP to be able to know and address any evasion problem”, he specified, in dialogue with Radio 10. Yesterday, in the midst of a shortage of dollars in reserves; After a run on the exchange rate and after harsh criticism from President Alberto Fernández of the agricultural sector, the Central Bank (BCRA) approved a new instrument that seeks to encourage producers to sell their soybean harvest. “This is not a split or a special exchange rate”said Marcó del Pont, when evaluating the new regime announced by the Government. When asked, rejected the feasibility of requiring producers to liquidate their harvest. “Producers can say they don’t need [liquidar] now because their planting work begins in September, so what we are saying is that it is in the interest of the national State, the Central Bank and the producer not to have to sell every day because we provide an instrument so that their holdings continue to be adjusted by the dollar ”, he slipped, and added: “We have to wait”. In addition, the head of the AFIP pointed against those who point out that there are problems in terms of imports. “I warn that this reality that is painted that everything is missing is kicked with the economy that has returned to grow around 6% in the first six months of the year,” she shot.The special regime announced yesterday by the Central Bank will be available until August 31 next.Of 100% of the sale value of grains, 30% may be converted to the “solidarity dollar” (valued at 226 pesos), while the other 70% may be deposited with a hedge against devaluation. Close to the BCRA, they denied that it was a splitting of the exchange rate or a “soybean dollar”, since everything is still settled in the official dollar. What would allow the new official mechanism is to grant differentiated access to a higher exchange rate for part of the sale. “For the soy they sell they continue to get the same pesos as yesterday. That does not change”, explained official sources.As an example, according to official sources, in a sale of 1 million pesos of soybeans, they could acquire something more than 1,300 dollars and also make a deposit paid per official dollar for 700,000 pesos.