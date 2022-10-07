Incidents in Gymnastics – Boca: what happened on a night unexpectedly governed by barbarism, between overselling of tickets and tear gas

LA PLATA.– Unbreathable. Argentine football lived last night a night of suffocation. One more. the match between Gym Y Mouthin the Bosque de la Plata, was suspended nine minutes into the first half by the incidents that started outside the stadium and ended on the field of play. Parents hugging their children. bloodshot eyes Cough. Despair. It is not learned. Neither with the AFA, nor with the Professional League, nor with the name with which it is intended to be called. What happened? There were people who, on a working day, arrived on time and with the ticket in hand. The Gymnastics stadium was already full. Was there overselling? Surely. Also cast? Probably. Shared bugs? As it is.The Gimnasia stadium was in a party to receive the leader of the Professional League, with the possibility that the Wolf approached the vanguard, but the night ended in chaos and barbarism. Screenshot There was tension from early on. Something could be sensed. Pushes, squeezes. The game still started. Until the external excesses became unbearable on the pitch. The smoke from the gases affected everyone. Fans, players, technical bodies, managers. Large and, unfortunately, small. You could smell it in the air. In fact, during the week, a decision by Lobo caused concern: sell general tickets in the least indicated match of the championship, in which, perhaps, the title could be at stake with the visit of Boca, the leader. For this reason, at first, although distant, some insults for the president of the tripero club, Gabriel Pellegrino, were not surprising. The players went directly to the locker room. Some tried to find out how their families were, in the boxes and stalls. The confusion spread to every corner of the stadium. The rumble of rubber bullets in the nearby streets, in the forest, shook. According to witnesses, the police fired tear gas everywhere. A lots of. too many. On foot and on horseback. People did not know where to take refuge. Inside the stadium, the doors closed, the atmosphere reached a limit of tension. Apparently, it all started when the police attacked the fans without paying attention to who was ahead, even minors. Until the situation finally decompressed, when the order was given to open the doors. A good part of the public burst onto the field to escape the siege in the stands amid tear gas. Screenshot At the same time that people could not enter, Pellegrino said on local radio, Cielosports: “Today is a match for gain. If we win today and against Banfield we will be champions. And if you can’t win today, a tie would be fine for sure. The team managed to build something nice, which is to be in the first places”. Chaos was breaking loose. All said. It will hardly matter what was played in those nine minutes in which the ball went from here to there without a born dominator. The worrying thing was outside, in that environment that invaded the sport. And to think that the visitors have not yet returned to Argentine soccer, in a frantic fight to know if they will at some point. Thus, with a game that will surely be rescheduled behind closed doors, everything seems impossible.Meet The Trust Project