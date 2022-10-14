In America, a spectacular trick of the Russian goalkeeper is being played! Bobrovsky stretched out on the line to save the team: video

Artem GaevGot it! 43 wins in 53 games – it seemed that with his third regular season in Florida, Sergey Bobrovsky was able to at least partially convince the Panthers fans that he was not paid $ 10 million a year for nothing. But after that, both the goalkeeper and fans of the club from the sunny state were disappointed – in the very first round of the playoffs, Florida got 0-4 from Tampa. This meant another disastrous season, but some of the dogs were already habitually hung up on the Russian goalkeeper. In the summer, Bob was on the Sportsnet list with the main candidates for the exchange, but he didn’t go anywhere, and before the new season he radiated something like sports anger: “Last season was good, but we didn’t do what we wanted. It makes us hungry and unites us. Lost to Tampa in the playoffs? It was difficult to accept.” Sergey began to satisfy his “hunger” on the night of Thursday to Friday, Moscow time – the players of the New York Islanders became the victims. Already in the first period, Bobrovsky saved 18 shots on his own goal, and this save turned out to be the most spectacular – on Ryan Pulok. 2-in-1 exit, pause and pass from Casey Sizikas, closing of the far post from Nikita Soshnikov and… a barrier in the form of a shield from Sergey Bobrovsky. This video is now flooding the North American social networks. During the match, Bob made 31 rescues, it is symbolic that his team won with a score of 3:1. After the game, Sergey philosophized a little: “Winning is fun. Life gets better when you win.” And teammates in Eetu Luostarinen praised their goalkeeper: “We let the Islanders create a few chances, but Bobby handled them very well. He plays a key role in our game.” Bobrovsky’s seven-year, $70 million deal with Florida is about to reach its equator – time for a real breakthrough?