In a street situation, the actor says he received R$ 5,000 for Cidade de Deus

Rubens Sabino da Silva became known for playing Neguinho in the feature City of God, where he is secondary in one of the most remembered scenes of the film: "Dadinho is the fuck, my name is now Zé Pequeno". He is the actor who hears the famous phrase of the protagonist. However, even with the resounding success of the film, the actor finds himself on the streets today. "The film is one of the most watched to date, it was nominated four times for an Oscar. I became a famous homeless person, but not rich, while Cidade de Deus raised millions. At the time, I won a fee of R$ 5 thousand. With the accountant's note, it went to R$ 4,500", declared the actor, in an interview with Extra. Rubens joined the cast of the feature at the age of 18, when he walked through the streets of Lapa, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, and saw that there would be an audition for Cidade de Deus in Casting Progress. He was approved and participated in the film. In 2003, the actor returned to the media, but not because of his art: Rubens was caught stealing a woman's purse on a bus on Avenida Niemeyer, Rio's South Zone. At the time, he said that he had not eaten for several days. "I committed a crime and I deeply regret it. I was very young, I did this idiocy. When the comrade has a clean record, he can make a public contest. I can't do it anymore", he lamented. The actor even didn't like the treatment he received from the producers of Cidade de Deus after the repercussion of the case and cut ties with everyone who participated in the award-winning Brazilian production. the production of Cidade de Deus shipped me to Belém do Pará and I was hospitalized for three years in a recovery center. How does an actor watch the Oscars for a movie he is one of the main actors in a rehab clinic? I saw on television the party taking place in a hotel here in Rio, everyone gathered, and I left. It was supposed to be the height of my life. I've closed myself off from everything, I don't have contact with anyone else in the cast."