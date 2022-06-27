Images of ASUS ROG Phone 6 appear through TENAA











Just yesterday the ASUS ROG Phone 6 appeared on Geekbench and TENAA, but for now the design of this terminal was not known. This changes today, because as we can see in GSM ArenaFinally, images have appeared that show us the exterior design of this ASUS gaming terminal.



We find a back with many details, among which we see a camera module with a distinctive design in which three image sensors and a flash are housed. One of the lenses has a blue badge, so it is expected that it is the main camera of the terminal.

We also see a secondary screen on the back of the terminal. For now it is unknown what function it will fulfill, but it is larger than the one found in the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, so it can be used to read notifications, or even use the camera in an alternative way.



On the front we cannot see any great news, since it is the same type of design that we have been seeing on smartphones for years, with a front with hardly any features to take into account beyond the cameras and the type of notch. The ROG Phone 6 will be presented on July 5 and It is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 16GB of RAM, and a 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLEd display.

End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.