Monday, June 27, 2022

Cuopm

Daily Cup of News

Images of ASUS ROG Phone 6 appear through TENAA

Jai June 27, 2022 at 5:36 AM in Technology - 2 Minutes




Just yesterday the ASUS ROG Phone 6 appeared on Geekbench and TENAA, but for now the design of this terminal was not known. This changes today, because as we can see in GSM ArenaFinally, images have appeared that show us the exterior design of this ASUS gaming terminal.
Geeknetic Images of ASUS ROG Phone 6 appear through TENAA 1
We find a back with many details, among which we see a camera module with a distinctive design in which three image sensors and a flash are housed. One of the lenses has a blue badge, so it is expected that it is the main camera of the terminal.
We also see a secondary screen on the back of the terminal. For now it is unknown what function it will fulfill, but it is larger than the one found in the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, so it can be used to read notifications, or even use the camera in an alternative way.
Geeknetic Images of ASUS ROG Phone 6 appear through TENAA 2
On the front we cannot see any great news, since it is the same type of design that we have been seeing on smartphones for years, with a front with hardly any features to take into account beyond the cameras and the type of notch. The ROG Phone 6 will be presented on July 5 and It is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 16GB of RAM, and a 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLEd display.

End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!
Article Writer: Jordi Bercial

Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.

See also  Beta of RTS "Regiments" is released on Steam

Related Posts

Facebook Pay is the latest Meta service to get a new name
June 26, 2022 at 5:35 AM
The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 would be launched on June 28
June 25, 2022 at 5:33 AM
Samsung Receives $9.6 Million Penalty for Misleading Water-Resistant Ads
June 24, 2022 at 5:32 AM

Jai

Learn More →

You May Have Missed!

7 Minutestur1
Trading Software
TurboXBT Review 2022: Is it a worthy investment or just a scam?
March 3, 2022 at 12:59 PM
8 Minutesmate1
Trading Software
TradeMate Review 2022: How Legitimate Is It?
March 3, 2022 at 12:54 PM
7 Minutespres1
Trading Software
Prestige Life Club Review 2022: Should you consider it for investment?
March 3, 2022 at 12:48 PM
7 Minutesone1
Trading Software
One Bitcoin A Day Review 2022: Should You Invest Your Money In It?
March 3, 2022 at 12:45 PM