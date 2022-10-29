“I’m glad I scored the first normal goal of the season!” Kuzmenko has a goal, and Podkolzin moonlights as a translator

Maxim Zamyatin Russians continue to drag Vancouver. Andrey Kuzmenko continues to surprise Vancouver fans who knew little about the Russian striker before the start of this season. In the next game of the regular season against Pittsburgh, Kuzmenko scored his third goal of the season, and his colleague Ilya Mikheev scored two assists. After a series of defeats with the full impact of our legionnaires, Vancouver was able to get out of the pit and left behind a series of defeats. The victory over the Penguins was the first home victory for the Canucks. “The Russians in the Canucks continue to play very well. Kuzmenko scored in two games in a row for the first time this season. Mikheev again gave passes, the pass to Tanner Pearson looked especially cool when he laid out the puck to his partner just on a silver platter! Well, Vasily Podkolzin again landed on a soft spot. He was hit by Chris Letang, and for such a big guy, Podkolzin somehow gets a little too much power, ”said Vancouver Province columnist Patrick Johnson“I am glad that I scored the first normal goal of the season, I wanted to rejoice. Prior to that, Miller twice gave me an empty net, but I did not score. Of course, the mood improved a lot after the losing streak was interrupted. We go from game to game, we become stronger and more self-confident. First home win? Winning on home ice and in this arena is the best thing I have ever experienced at the moment. Why did I stop speaking English? I am very tired and cannot concentrate. At first, when I came to Vancouver, I was determined to learn the language every day. But after two weeks, my head literally exploded. I’m not ready to learn English yet,” said Kuzmenko, who was translated by Vasily Podkolzin. “We used to play for Pittsburgh on a console. Crosby and Malkin were there. Legends,” added Podkolzin himself. “Frankly, Podkolzin’s skills as a translator are more impressive than his skills on the ice,” said Canucks Army blog author Cody Severtson.