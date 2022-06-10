Illegal equipment compromises safety and generates fines

Sometimes the driver saves on essential items for the safety of the car. Extend a review, postpone changing a tire… The economic crisis and high fuel prices have increased the cost of driving a car. But there are those who spend unnecessary money on items that add nothing to the vehicle and can still earn high fines. A simple search on accessory sales websites reveals several absurdities, such as the sale of police sirens or objects that imitate a seat belt buckle so that the sensor stops beeping. And this is not unique to the Brazilian market. There are specific ads for those who own cars from Tesla, an electric car manufacturer that is recognized for the level of automation of its models. Tesla cars, and other brands that have the possibility of being driven autonomously – or semi-autonomously -, require the driver to put their hands on the steering wheel at times. If this does not occur, the car will issue alerts and subsequently stop. This device tricks the car’s system, which understands that there is a hand on the steering wheel. To circumvent this, a device is sold that simulates that the steering wheel is being held by a human hand, even imitating the force that the driver would do. According to the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB), driving a vehicle with only one hand, except when necessary, is already an infraction. The fine costs R$ 130.16, an average infraction, which accumulates 4 points in the wallet. For those who drive without two hands, the legislation does not even have a specific sanction, but certainly a traffic authority will apply other measures to punish the atrocity.

Belt saves lives

You know that audible warning that plays whenever you put the car in motion and you’re not wearing your seat belt? It is mandatory on new models and works mainly on the front seats. But for R$15 it is possible to buy a buckle to walk without safety equipment and not hear the whistle. The decision is stupid and the fine for driving without a belt is R$ 195.23, a serious infraction that adds 5 points to the CNH. In the ad, the seller also warns: “We are not responsible for any accidents or fines caused by not wearing a seat belt. That decision rests with the driver. We always recommend wearing a seat belt”.

don’t play police

It sounds like a joke, but it’s easy to buy strobe lights to put on the vehicle’s grille and even a gyroflex, similar to those used by the Civil Police. There are also megaphones and other devices. However, according to current legislation, any device or audible alarm installed in a conventional passenger vehicle cannot resemble the continuous or intermittent audible alerts emitted by emergency vehicles such as: rescue, fire, rescue, police, ambulance. and traffic. Kits to transform an ordinary car into a vehicle are sold freely Through resolutions 268/2008 and 626/2016, the National Traffic Council allows the use of gyroflex with the characteristics described also in cars to attend to environmental accidents and prison administration vehicles used to transport prisoners – as long as they are in service . Using a siren on a motorcycle or car without authorization is a crime The driver who is caught using an unauthorized vehicle receives a fine of R$ 127.69.

Don’t forget what is mandatory

According to article 230 of the CTB, driving the vehicle without mandatory equipment or when it is inefficient or inoperative; or with mandatory equipment in disagreement with what is established by Contran is a serious infraction with penalty of fine and retention of the vehicle for regularization. Which means that an empty spare tire, a dry windshield wiper palette or the lack of a sun visor can generate a serious fine worth R$ 195.23. That is, pay attention to what your vehicle really needs and avoid inconvenience.