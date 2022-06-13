Ikea surprises one of its flagship products with a 50% discount: now it only costs 10 euros

The item in question is the “Norrfly” model. It is a 92-centimeter aluminum-colored LED lighting strip. It has a system that allows it to turn on automatically when the cabinet is opened. In addition, the intensity of this LED strip is adjustable with a remote control. It is made of aluminum and plastic and to clean it you only need a damp cloth.

It has a length of 92 centimeters, a width of 3.8 and a height of 1.3. It comes packed in a package with 8 centimeters wide, 3 high and 93 long. It weighs 0.65 kilos.

User reviews are positive. There are many who emphasize that it is a product that perfectly fulfills its mission. It has a 4/5 in more than fifty scores.

There are Ikea products that are already almost iconic because they are popular. This is what has happened with this carpet that the Swedish giant has now reduced to 10 euros. It is one of the most succulent offers of the famous furniture store.

The rug model in question is the “Tiphede”. It has dimensions of 120 by 180 centimeters. It is made of cotton in earthy colors, which makes it a very easy fabric to combine. It is ideal for a bedroom as well as for a living room or a dining room. Perhaps for this reason it is one of its best-selling items.

Its chromatic versatility is not the only benefit of this product. Also its ease of cleaning. Leaving it like new is as simple as putting it in the washing machine.

In addition to a length of 180 centimeters and a width of 120, it has a thickness of two millimeters. The rug is made of 100% cotton and shrinks a maximum of 5%. Do not dry clean and iron below 150 degrees. To dry it you have to hang it.

The “Tiphede” rug is one of Ikea’s best-rated rugs. It is currently available in practically all the stores of the Swedish chain.