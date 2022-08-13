"If an irrefutable option arrives, it will be valued with the club, but I am dedicated to them"

Gonzalo Melero released a pledge talking about his future in the mixed zone after the match against Huesca. He acknowledged that he has First Division interests, but that he is available to the club for whatever they consider. “I am available to the club, but it is true that there have been some teams that have been interested. I am very focused on day to day and helping my teammates. If an option arrives that cannot be missed, it will be assessed with the club, but I am committed to them. I’m engaged“In addition, he spoke about the tie immersing them in the reality of the Second Division and what the team’s hallmarks will be. “Anyone who didn’t know what the Second Division was going to be like was welcome today. Every game is very complicated. We have created chances, but it is what it is. To continue working and take positive things. This is a long-distance race. Competing like this we will be on top“. Melero, on the other hand, was the protagonist in the interview at the foot of the field after the game and in the mixed zone. The midfielder stressed that it is a game that serves as an apprenticeship and lamented the two occasions that he did not manage to plug in. “It has been very disputed, with few occasions. In the first days you find it difficult to create and well, it’s a shame. The team has done a good job, it is a very complicated category“, explained the medium. “It has been difficult for us to generate clear chances, but we have had a lot of approach, corner kicks… whoever thinks that the team is going to take a walk is wrong. We know the difficulty and it is a good first stone, whoever does not know what Second is already knows it », continued a Melero, positive with the season: “It is seen that the team is very compact and that it has taken a step forward in the competitive aspect“.

Levante forgives and starts drawing (0-0)