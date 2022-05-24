"I am convinced that we are going to return to La Fonteta"

“You have to win two games. For us, Saturday is a very important game because if we don’t win we’re out. The team knows the way, we know it will be even more difficult but I am convinced that we will be here on Monday”, he stated.

The message from La Fonteta to Joan Peñarroya

“It didn’t turn out the way we wanted, but anyone could have won. It was a cross for us. During the first 25 or 27 minutes we lacked solidity, defensive aggressiveness, playing with fouls or controlling losses,” he admitted. Regarding the last play, which was for the point guard Nenad Dimitrijevic He said it was the one they had planned. “It was the same one we did in Andorra. He was the hottest player to play that action, he did well, I think he made a shot that could have scored. Nothing to say, that was the play,” he said.