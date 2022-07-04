Hurricane – River, live: the match for the sixth date of the Professional League, minute by minute



The Globe came out well disposed, with great mobility. Cóccaro dived into the void and finished off against a post, but he had started off-side (Why do the judges let the action progress so much when the advanced position is clear, as in the case of the Uruguayan striker?). Garré also put the visiting defense in trouble with a deep assist. River’s first approach. Palavecino finishes off from mid-range with a curved right hand that goes wide. After joining Julián Álvarez and Braian Romero in the attack in recent games, Gallardo once again has a single striker, Lucas Beltrán, back from his loan in Colón. Pochettino and Juanfer Quintero are the closest midfielders. The 1-0 loss in the first leg against a Vélez team that was more superior than the result indicated led Marcelo Gallardo to prepare the rematch with special dedication. Depending on next Wednesday’s match at the Monumental, the Muñeco reserves most of the headlines tonight. Players who are normally the replacement will be there from the start. it just stays Frank Armani. will be in the bank Julian Alvarez, that after the match against Vélez he will travel to England to join Manchester City.El Globo, after losing on the first date against Racing, had two draws and two wins. no longer has Jonathan Candia, sold to Rosario Central for $850,000 for 50 percent of his pass. Replaced by youth Juan Gauto, At the age of 18, he receives calls from the Argentine Under 20 team. River has not lost with Huracán since 2018, with two wins and two draws. However, the Globe is one of the three rivals, of which it faced at least 10 times, against which Marcelo Gallardo he does not have a positive personal history. In ten matches, he won three, drew four and lost three. El Muñeco could not in the instance that is usually a strong point of his management, in the heads-up: he lost the final of the Argentine Super Cup against Huracán and an eliminator for the 2015 South American Cup. Welcome to the live follow-up of the match Come in Hurricane and River, by the sixth date of the Professional League. We will share the most outstanding alternatives of the match, videos of the goals and photos.