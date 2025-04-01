Humorist defends Juliana in denunciation of rape against Mesquita

Igor Guimarães was on the Ratinho program and, questioned by the presenter, commented on the accusation of rape made by Juliana Oliveira against Otávio Mesquita. The humorist revealed that The situation bothered the former stage assistant of Danilo Gentili and that she reported the situation to SBT.

“I know it was a situation that she complained a lot, that it was something that made her very upset and that she had a hard time dealing. I think a very delicate situation, which she even took to SBT and I think I should have been treated here more broadly, because it was something that bothered her so much, so I knew,” he reported.

Rape accusation

Comedian Juliana Oliveira registered a criminal representation in the Public Prosecution Service of São Paulo (MP-SP) against the presenter Otávio Mesquita.

The case would have occurred during the recording of The Night, aired at SBT, where she worked as a stage assistant and producer until last year. Special guest of the attraction, Otávio Mesquita entered the stage unusually, suspended by cables and on the end to the sound of Batman's soundtrack.

The moment Juliana Oliveira approached to help him remove safety equipment, he plays her breasts and, according to the complaint, also in the genital region.

Guimarães also commented on the departure of Juliana from The Night. "It's a very complicated situation because I work there and I'm a colleague of my many years, who came out very randomly, one day being working and the other day was no longer." Asked about the term "rape", he stated: "I am always on the side of the woman. I don't know what happened, I wasn't at the time on the program, but I think it depends on how she felt and the feeling… I think it's a situation Advocalistic (sic), but it was something that bothered her deeply, I know it was. It was a situation that hurt her a lot at the time", He added.

Other opinions

In addition to the humorist, Cariúcha also commented on the situation. “If I am not mistaken, the term rape was formerly used when I had sex. The Ju, today, if I am not mistaken, in the legal environment, it also fits harassment as rape, when it bothers the woman, when the 'no' is 'no',” he said. Finally, the former farm talked about Juliana. “She's a very nice girl, but she was uncomfortable and, like, 'my body my rules'. When the woman doesn't want to, she can't touch or play.” Sônia Lima came out in defense of Otávio Mesquita, despite arguing that today no longer fits this kind of joke. “Otávio has always been that person, always played a lot, you know that we are from another time, where you fit some types of joke. Not that it was correct, but if it was up, people played in the joke. Today we live another time, it's very boring, it's hard, But we have been adapting, ”he said. Following, she explained that she doesn't know Juliana, but she knows mosque.“ Anything he does in this regard, he really does, is already playing that way, is the way of Octavius. And, as you put it well, I think it was an attitude of bad taste, I think it was kind of rude, but it is like that, ”he said, noting that the word rape is not up to the situation.

