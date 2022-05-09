Tuesday, May 10, 2022
HomeEntertainmentHulk impresses followers with R$ 22,000 baby stroller
Entertainment

Hulk impresses followers with R$ 22,000 baby stroller

By suddz
0

The striker Hulk, from Atlético-MG, won a day off last Sunday (8), and took the opportunity to walk with his wife, Camila Ângelo and the couple’s newborn daughter, Zaya. The player published some records of the moment on social media, but what caught the attention of the followers was the baby stroller used by the family. The model is a special version of the Mima Xari brand and is available for purchase on the internet for R$ 22 thousand. The standard price of the same cart, in other colors, is R$ 14 thousand. Internet users took the opportunity to play with the value of the model. “This cart must be the price of a Celt,” wrote one person. “Hulk’s daughter’s baby stroller buys my house quiet,” posted another.

Born on April 18, Zaya is the fourth child of Hulk, his first with Camila Ângelo. The striker is also the father of Ian, Tiago and Alice, the result of his marriage to Iran Ângelo, Camila’s aunt.

See also  Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date, Plot and Cast
Previous articleCarlos Alcaraz makes the great leap between the Navy
Next articleRauw Alejandro gets tattooed by Rosalía: "Set a date for the wedding now, please."
suddz
Sudeshna is an engineering in making but has is keen towards writing blogs, news articles, product reviews and more. You would find her making use of the pen and paper in her free time.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Cuopm News 2021