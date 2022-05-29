How to remove dirt from the outside of the blinds with a simple cleaning solution

Housework is a task that is as necessary as it is important, and one of the most lazy cleaning tasks is that of clean up the Windows. The crystals are one of the first places in the house that give the most dirty appearance and immediately lose their transparency. Keeping them clean is not only beneficial for health, but it also prevents that look of dirt that is so ugly. Also, choose the perfect moment can make the difference between impeccable crystals and others not so much. To save you hours of cleaning and hundreds of euros in your pocket, we bring you some small homemade tricks that will make your life easier when facing cleaning the windows of your home and achieve clean, bright and impeccable crystals.

Cleaning solution

For an effective cleansing formula, mix a part of white vinegar other three hot water, and mix it thoroughly. So that it doesn’t smell too much of vinegar, you can add a few drops of lemon or lime.

The most demanded cloth that has become fashionable due to its resistance and its brilliant cleanliness

Another effective cleanser is achieved by mixing 2 cups of water, 3 tablespoons white vinegar Y half a teaspoon of liquid detergent. You introduce these mixtures in a spray and you can clean the windows without any expense.

Coffee filter

Do not buy rags or cloths every two to three to clean the windows and take advantage of coffee filters to clean the glass to avoid scratches and stains. Another little trick is to clean the interior windows, inside the house, with horizontal movements, and the exterior glass with vertical movements. Thus, if you have marks or scratches left, you will know which side you have to review without going crazy looking for the origin of the mark. dust in the Blinds Not all the tricks are just to clean the glass, since the windows also have blinds that, being outside, often get dirty. To clean them and keep them that way, spray them with an antiseptic spray.