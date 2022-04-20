How to plan your first trip to Europe, according to a professional traveler

Whether for studies, work or pleasure, the planes fly again in the spirit of recovering the occupancy levels known before Covid-19. Thus, many resume suspended plans, such as a tour of the old continent. Travel Europeobject of desire of many tourists in the world, is part of an adventure to treasure a lifetime. In this context, the travel expert Skye Sherman generated a list with some recommendations to plan a dream trip to Europe (with the experience of a professional). Most of Europe is well connected through a vast rail network that stretches across the entire continent. “A Eurail pass, available exclusively to non-Europeans, makes it easy to jump between countries and even travel on regional trains”says Sherman, who emphasizes: “Based on your travel plans, you can buy passes for specific countries or regions and choose whether you need unlimited use or a certain number of travel days.”AVE trains at a stationIn this sense, although it is possible to find air connections for very cheap prices, the expert considers that traveling by train is usually more convenient. “Often a train is the best option when you factor in time, convenience, price, and being able to watch the world go by from your window,” she observes, adding: “Splurge on first class passes and you’ll always have a comfortable seat.”Before you travel, make a list of all the places you want to visit. “Then see where they fall on a map: connect the dots and you will have your route”, Sherman sums up. You may want to start your trip in Spain and head east, or fly to London and from there take the Channel Tunnel to Paris and on to Italy. “Regardless of what you choose, make sure your route makes sense geographically so you don’t waste time (or money) crossing the continent”, emphasizes the expert in her publication in Travel and Leisure. Europe is a large continent that covers a variety of climates. “It may seem like a no-brainer, but if you’re planning a summer trip, don’t expect to party in the Dutch tulip fields (that’s spring) or ski the slopes in Austria (that would be a winter thing),” notes Sherman. London Eye in LondonAPY adds: “An Italian summer is nothing short of sweltering and air conditioning is no given, so if you’re planning on walking around Rome in the middle of the day… You might want to rethink that. (I learned this the hard way and almost had heat stroke.)” “You don’t have to have your entire trip planned before you leave home,” warns Sherman, stressing, “Part of the fun, especially if you have a Eurail pass, is to go where the wind takes you and decide what attracts you when you arrive”. However, the expert points out that making a schedule is key. “Create a general outline, but leave some of your journey open and stay flexible”, he suggests. “The only thing you might want to do ahead of time is book accommodations because they can get crowded during the popular summer months,” he observes, adding, “That’s why it’s helpful to have a general idea of ​​where you’re going to be and when. , just don’t stick to your plan at the expense of one or two spontaneous detours.” The expert’s recommendation is to start working on the list of things that you will take some time before the trip. “There are some things that are not negotiable,” she says, and lists:.“If you have limited time, start with the basics”, Sherman suggests, continuing: “You’ve probably learned about major cities like London, Paris, and Rome for as long as you can remember. Now is the time to see them through your own eyes”. The iconic Acropolis hill and the Parthenon, the historic center of Athens, Attica, GreeceShutterstock“Once you have the must-sees on your itinerary, plan a few extra stops according to your interests,” recommends Sherman, continuing: “There’s a lot to see in Italy outside of Rome: I’d include Venice, Cinque Terre or the Amalfi Coast, Florence, and the surrounding Tuscan wine country on any trip to Italy, especially for first-timers.” Nonetheless, Sherman warns, “The best destinations for you will depend on your interests, priorities and objectives”.