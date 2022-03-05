How to Mute a Tab in Chrome and Other Browsers

Why would we want to mute a tab?

How many times has it happened to you that you are browsing the internet and, suddenly, some sound appears that you cannot identify? Where does it come from? Nobody knows it, but it is there, persistent, and it may even go further. These sounds appear frequently when we navigate by the web and are mainly due to advertising that appears as we open new pages. It is typical that, if you are looking for something in particular, you use a search engine like Google to open a few tabs and then check which one works for you. That’s when these usually appear unwanted sounds, and in the following lines of this guide we are going to deal with it and prevent them in the future. Also, these places often leave residues and remain in your history, so you should consider deleting Chrome search history.



To be correct, it is not always about advertising, it can also start playing relevant videos automatically when entering a website. But they can still be a problem because, if we haven’t asked anything to play, why does it? These are strategies for the marketing of numerous companies that are dedicated to it, and it does not seem that they are going to change their strategy in a while, so we will try to avoid them or omit them whenever they appear to us. We can also block Chrome notifications, in case they were a problem because they are so heavy. For this we will see how to mute certain websites so that, if something is played automatically or manually, no sound will play at any time, until we allow it. We will see this method for different browsers like Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge, Safari…

How to mute a tab in Chrome step by step

Since Google Chrome is the most used browser, we are going to start with it. It should be noted that this is possible for web browsers in its desktop version, that is, for computers. In the case of smartphones, these functions are not as relevant, since the sound that is played will be the one that is in the active browser window and is not usually played in the background. First of all, if you notice that your PC is slow and you are using Google Chrome, you may be interested in this guide where we increase the performance of a PC by deactivating a Chrome tool. When we have several tabs open and one of them is playing a sound, a speaker icon appears to the right of the tab. We can see an example in the following image, where only the YouTube tab has this icon since we are playing some music.

Once the tab is located, we right click on it and click on mute website.

With this we have silenced not only that tab, but all the tabs that are from the same website. Now we will see that the tabs corresponding to the silenced website will appear with a crossed out speaker icon.



Noteworthy is the fact that all tabs on that website will be automatically muted when opened. This is ideal to start silencing websites as this situation happens to us. In a few days we will have a good part of the websites that we frequent silenced, as long as they carry out this ugly practice.

Mute all websites in Chrome

Let’s see how we can see all the sites we have silenced in order to manage them if necessary. This may be useful to us in the future so it is better to leave it seen first. First we open the Chrome settings

We give Security and privacy

Now to Site Settings

We go down until we see Additional content settings and click on Sound



There we will see the list of websites that cannot play sound because we have blocked them before. We can review them and activate the sound again if we want. We can also do this if we open a tab with that website and right click on it.



In the previous image we see two options at the top. The second one will put auto mute to all websites that we have open and the ones that we open in the future, so it is a good way to make sure you do not receive advertising sounds or anything like that. This is how you can mute Google Chrome sounds entirely. We can also mute google chrome otherwise much simpler but with fewer options. From the Windows audio mixer we will only have to click on the Google Chrome speaker icon. Of course, this will completely silence it and from within Chrome we will not be able to reactivate the sound of one or several websites.



We can even lower the volume bar to the top instead of clicking on the icon. It is the same as muting Chrome as in the previous step, but here we will have to raise the volume again to the desired level when we want to hear sounds on the web again.

How to mute tabs in other browsers

Next we will explain how to mute websites in other web browsers. Being an extremely similar process, we are going to summarize it largely to show the essentials of each of them. In Firefox it is identical. We just have to right click on the tab that we want to silence and we will give the appropriate option.



Then it will be shown in word that said tab is muted. Unlike Chrome, Firefox only mutes per tab with this method, so it will not work to silence an entire website.



In the case of Edge it is more of the same, the process is the same as the previous ones and it behaves like Firefox, since it also silences only tabs, not websites. The appearance of a silenced web in Edge is as follows.



For Opera we see that it behaves in the same way as Firefox and Edge, and its appearance with a muted tab looks like this.



In the case of Safari we see that it behaves the same as the rest (Chrome is the only one that silences the entire website). Muted tabs will be displayed as below.



Conclusions

As we have seen, there several options to mute a web page or a browser tab. If what we are looking for is mute a whole websiteso that whenever we open tabs of that web they appear silenced, the best option is chrome, and also the fastest. However, if we are looking to mute tabs individually, we must bear in mind that Chrome mutes all the tabs of the same website at the same time, while the others do not, since they do it individually. To replay sound from a tab, the process that returns the sound is immediate. Something that may be interesting for you is knowing how to set tabs in Chrome so that they are always visible in group mode, for this you can visit this guide. we can even mute the entire browser from the Windows sound panel. This is a more drastic process, let’s say, because then we cannot return the sound from within the browser.



We have also seen that, in the case of Chrome, we can have quite controlled the websites that have access to play sound. This will be an advantage in the future when we have a few websites already accumulated and we want to modify some of those permissions, or check some of the websites that do not play sound. With this we already have different solutions, all of them immediate, to mute the damn websites that start playing sound without our consent. We will see if in the future this type of advertising ceases to be predominant and we can rest from it, or deal with a new system that is even worse. Time will tell, but until then, we can mute browser tabs. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments or come to our Forum!