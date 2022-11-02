How to get more involved with the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Soccer is still the most popular sport on the planet and has billions of fans all over the world. When you look at the high-octane thrills that domestic leagues such as the Bundesliga and the English Premier League deliver, this is no surprise.

International soccer is also very popular, and this makes the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar a big deal. Even if your country did not make it this time, it is still a magical spectacle to tune in to watch. With the world’s best teams and best players arriving in Qatar in December, it will be fascinating to see which country ultimately triumphs.

If you are a soccer fan looking ahead to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, then you might be eager to find ways to get more involved with it. But how can you go about this?

Bet on it!

One excellent way to get closer to the action when the FIFA World Cup kicks off is by betting on it. Sports betting is an activity which has really taken off globally recently and which is now legal in many US states. There are some quality US sportsbooks for soccer betting to sign-up with, which makes it easy to get more involved with the World Cup by wagering.

But just how can this help? To begin with, you will find that all the research you do regarding which bets to place gets you up to speed with the various countries playing, which groups they are in and who plays for them. It will also keep you updated with each team’s progress and how the whole competition is going. Betting on World Cup games is also lots of fun and helps you get more personally involved with the games you have wagered on.

Watch games on TV or online

Another great tip for getting more into the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2022 is taking time to catch as many games as possible. While work schedules can make this difficult — especially during the week — due to time differences from Qatar, you can still catch highlights online or record games to enjoy when you have free time.

When you do have some free time from work, making sure to watch as many World Cup games as you can is a great way to get more involved with it. This will not only lead to you knowing the latest results to discuss with friends but also having a much better knowledge of which teams are doing well and which players are on fire.

Try out a Fantasy Soccer World Cup league

Fantasy Soccer (FS) leagues are becoming very popular and give you a way to step into the coach’s hotseat. Leagues like this have you starting out with a set budget to spend on building your team before you compete against other teams in the league. This is a great idea with the 2022 World Cup in mind and another classic way to get more involved in the action.

Whether you set up an informal FS World Cup league with friends in real-life or sign-up for an online World Cup FS league against strangers, it is a rewarding experience. It also helps you dive deeper into the tournament. By researching which players to pick for your FS team and keeping an eye on their performances and game results, you are able to really get the most from this competition.

Read all the latest FIFA World Cup news each day

We are already seeing plenty of online and offline articles in the build-up to the 2022 World Cup. This will only ramp up as the tournament gets closer. A great tip to get the most from the World Cup is to catch up on the latest news surrounding it each day.

This is especially true when the competition finally kicks off. There will be plenty of breaking stories and gossip to enjoy each day. Whether you head to your favorite sporting website, tune into soccer programs or read the latest results in daily newspapers, this is a superb way to stay close to the action.

2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar – get more involved!

With the 2022 World Cup draw already completed, all soccer fans will be eagerly looking forward to the games in Qatar. As the premier tournament in international soccer, these games are sure to deliver lots of goals, talking points and controversies. To get the most from this tournament though, it pays to do all you can to get closer to the action. If you need a few tips on how to do this, the above should help.