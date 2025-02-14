How much they paid the USSR players for a draw with the French. They got 25 times more!

Unjust! In the days of the USSR, Soviet teams were fairies in European competitions, the players won the Golden Balls, and the national team was a formidable force. Nevertheless, the players earned real pennies compared to modern colleagues. This will not allow, for example, the famous defender Alexander Lysenko will not be to lie. He began to play in the mid-1970s for the Kharkov Metalist, and in 1977 he moved to the Dnieper, where he became a real legend. In a club from Dnepropetrovsk, Alexander spent 10 years, helped to win the championship of the USSR and take bronze twice.Krasnozhon Anatoly/Photokhronika Tassiz, such achievements of Lysenko may have the opinion that at one time he bathed in money. However, oddly enough, in fact, the USSR champion received a short more average salary in the country in those days (110-180 rubles). “In Metalist, playing in the second league, earned 60 rubles. Then increased to 110. In the Dnieper it started from 120 rubles, then it was 150. In the champion season he already earned 250 rubles. Plus a bonus, ”Lysenko admitted. And the earnings of the Dnieper players looked especially funny against the backdrop of European colleagues. So, in the 1984/85 season, the Soviet club reached the quarterfinals of the Champions Cup, where he was on equal terms with Bordeaux. Both meetings ended with a score of 1: 1, but the French went further thanks to the penalty shootout. Both teams received premium even after the first game. When the Dnieper players found out how many rivals earned, they were shocked by the voiced figure. After all, she was more than 25 times! “After they played with Bordeaux 1: 1, they paid 200 francs each [около 20 рублей]. For comparison – the French were given 5,000 for this match for this match [около 500 рублей]”, – said Lysenko. And he added:“ But we played not for money, but for honor. ”Nobody will argue with this. Another interesting thing about football in the USSR: