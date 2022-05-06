How is and where is the spectacular sustainable store that Ikea opened

The Swedish ready-to-assemble furniture company, which conquered all the markets in which it landed in the world, opened a store that changes the most well-known traditional image of Ikea, with its gigantic blue and yellow windows. It is the shopping mall that Ikea opened in Vienna, Austria. Located near the Westbahnhof railway station, in the Austrian capital, the megastore is distributed over seven floors. Sustainability is its most distinctive feature: it has a green facade, full of plants and pots, and its structure in the form of stacked boxes, designed by Querkraft Architekten. In addition, the seven-story structure that looks like a huge DIY shelf, also has a terrace that is open to the public, a cafeteria and a hostel with 345 beds.Ikea opens a super store in Vienna. PRESS querkraft architektenThe ground floor opens up to the life and commercial areas of Mariahilfer Straße. The interiors are organized as a “void” that maintains a visual connection between the floors. Plants abound in this new buildingPRESS querkraft architektenThis Ikea has 160 large trees on its facade and on top of its roof. It is one of the most important measures in the green island strategy in the city of Vienna. “Trees provide cooling and humidity, a natural and passive air conditioning strategy. The air temperature at pedestrian level will also improve with these measures”, explain the designers. The Swedish company has 400 stores in 50 markets and now aims to develop in South America with Chile as its kick. The terrace with a privileged view of the city of ViennaPRESS querkraft architektenIn December 2021, the brand announced that it will stop using plastic packaging by 2025. Now, this store of 60,000 square meters goes one step further in the sustainable agenda. In this sense, the mega store has solar panels and hyper-efficient heating and cooling, both essential in a city with extreme temperatures in the winter and summer months. There are recreational spaces for children who accompany their parentsPRESS querkraft architekten The macro-store has a cafeteriaPRESS querkraft architekten The decoration is relaxed, in neutral colors and with very large spacesPRESS querkraft architekten The Swedish company has 400 stores in 50 marketsPRESS querkraft architekten The seven floors have iron balconiesPRESS querkraft architekten The total area is 60,000 m2PRESS querkraft architekten It looks like a large company building but it is a decoration shop to wander around and equip the housePRESS querkraft architekten There are spaces with artistic inspirations from their wallsPRESS querkraft architekten The cafeteria on the terrace has an outdoor continuity and is freely accessible. PRESS querkraft architekten This Ikea has 160 large trees on its façade and on top of its roofPRESS querkraft architekten