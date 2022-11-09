It is common to think of a nutritionist when we want to lose those extra kilos and look good in front of the mirror. We are determined that, this time, our diet will work and we can feel good about our body. This is a wonderful idea, however, the work of these health professionals goes far beyond an aesthetic issue. Discover How can a nutritionist help you?, Well, maybe it means a before and after in your life. Taking care of your diet is a super important aspect to have a good state of health and an optimal quality of life for a longer time. And it is that what we feed on has a direct effect on the functioning of the organism. Therefore, although we cannot control everything that happens to us, we have a lot of power in our hands to contribute to the care of the body and mind and feel good, strong and capable of facing the circumstances that come our way. Now, it is a fact that we cannot know everything and it is very normal to feel lost when making decisions about our diet. Luckily there is a lot of quality information available to everyone, but this can also generate doubts when receiving different theories or recommendations that we do not know how to apply to ourselves. if you wonder How can a nutritionist help you?You should know that not only to lose weight; also to adapt a plan to suit you based on your needs, tastes and goals, whether or not you lose weight.



What else can a nutritionist help you with?

Our Vikika Team nutritionist, Raquel (@raquel.vikikateam), has told us more things a nutritionist can help you with, all of them very interesting to improve quality of life and with it daily well-being. It is not uncommon that, after speaking with a professional dietitian and nutritionist, suddenly a lot of doubts are dispelled and the results of better habits can be evidenced in the body, either superficially or internally: energy, mood, ability to concentrate, productivity, stamina, etc.

As Raquel tells us, in addition to having a dietician-nutritionist to improve body composition, increase muscle mass, lose fat, etc., You can attend for other questions:

Learn new nutritional habits

Many people have deeply rooted habits in their routine, the result of years of application without knowing how positive or negative they may have been. And it is that there has not always been as much on-demand information as there is today. Therefore, far from blaming us or holding us responsible for not having certain knowledge, bet on learning and letting ourselves be advised by professionals in this matter it is, and always will be, a great idea in any field of health.

Accompany in a medical treatment to reduce symptoms through diet therapy

The power of food is greater than we can probably imagine. They take care of us from the inside and affect the functioning of our body. Therefore, diet therapy aims to apply human nutrition to the treatment of a person, in order to prevent or contribute to the healing of an illness or disease. Always, of course, complementing the guidelines that a medical professional has previously provided if the circumstance so requires.

Nutritional advice to special populations

Although many times we can resort to certain general information in order to take care of ourselves and ensure adequate nutrition, there are certain special populations that may have specific needs, as in the case of older adults or children. In this case, having the advice of a dietician/nutritionist can help us a lot to feed ourselves more safely and confidently. In the case of women, they may also have specific needs in stages such as pregnancy or menopause.

Talks or training in companies or centers

The Nutritional education it is a pending task and disseminating information on this subject in educational centers or companies is always a point in favor. For this reason, a nutritionist can also participate in this type of activity, contributing their professional point of view, recommending some habits and making the population aware of the importance of adequate nutrition for the benefit of health. now that you know How can a nutritionist help you?, don’t hesitate to count on Vikika Team if you need it. A team of professionals will accompany you in your process and help you achieve your best version, whatever your needs may be. For all!