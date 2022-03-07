HMD Global abandons the race for flagships





by Jordi Bercial

HMD Global manufactures smartphones for Nokiaand at first, the brand wanted to focus on having smartphones for all pockets, both for users with a low budget and for users who wanted the best that the brand could offer. However, Nokia has not managed to be the telecommunications giant that it once was, at least in terms of terminals sold to the public.

That is why, as we can see in Android Authority, HMD Global will stop making high-end smartphones simply because they need to be a well-functioning company, and flagships how were the Nokia 9 PureView They have not exactly been best sellers, quite the opposite.



With good sales numbers in low and mid range terminals, it is clear that if HMD Global wants to prosper as a company, This is the way to followwhich is why they have focused on it and, thanks to the changes in their modus operandi, They have been reporting profits for 6 quarters in a row in a world that seems to be falling apart.

Not only that, but the company had its highest profit quarter at the end of 2021, so it is time to continue with these plans to continue growing.

