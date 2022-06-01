Higher costs and lower sales prices are the reality of the next harvest

Faced with the prospect of an increase in production costs, driven mainly by fertilizer prices, and lower sales gains, rural producers in Western Bahia are betting on more efficiency and on the search for further increases in productivity rates. One of the main costs of the field, fertilizers, in some cases, prices have doubled since the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine. In the case of cotton, the sector projects an increase of around 45% in total production costs. The president of Bahia Farm Show and the Bahian Association of Farmers and Irrigators (AIBA), Odacil Ranzi, believes that the current edition of the agricultural fair will be important for producers to prepare for the challenges of the new crop. In this edition, the organizers expect to break all public and revenue records. According to him, the exhibition area grew by 33% compared to the last edition, in 2019, when revenue was R$ 1.9 billion. “We don’t have a closed number, but we hope to surpass what we did in 2019”, he projects. “We have been without the fair for two years, the producer is capitalized after two very good harvests. Looking at what happened in other events around Brazil, which had broken records, we dreamed of surpassing R$ 1.9 billion, because the fair grew”, he says. He says that for the next year the concerns are around the potassium chloride fertilizer. “In relation to potassium, we are calm. I believe that in October everyone will plant their crops and drive in the best possible way so that, who knows, maybe in April we will reap a super harvest again”, he projects. A positive factor highlighted by the president of Aiba was the announcement that the state government will soon publish a new ordinance, expanding the availability of water for irrigation in the region. “This change is very important for us. It is based on a scientific study, together with the Federal University of Viçosa and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro”, he says. “Our aquifer is all mapped, we will be able to make better use of this resource, always with great responsibility in relation to the environment”, he highlighted. Rural producer Luiz Carlos Bergamaschi, president of the Bahia Association of Cotton Producers (Abapa), points out that in addition to being economically important, the search for more productivity in the field means working in a more sustainable way. “We have no alternative to that. In our production equation, there are factors that we do not control. The selling price and the cost of the input are not up to us. The weather is also not in our control. What we can do is invest in productivity because that makes other problems smaller”, he believes. The war in Ukraine is already having an impact on the field, especially with regard to fertilizer prices, points out Bergamaschi. According to him, there are no major difficulties in finding the products, but they even doubled in some cases. According to him, the impact on the current crop was not greater because most of the fertilizers had already been purchased in advance. “Now we are already gradually seeing the reduction in the costs of some elements. Nitrogen is already reducing, same thing in the case of potassium and phosphorus. At some point this will even out and the price should come back to an adequate level,” he says. The current cotton crop was quiet, assesses the president of Abapa. Production increased from an area of ​​266,000 hectares, “low due to the pandemic”, and expanded to 307 hectares. The estimate is 530 thousand tons of cotton lint, with lower prices. For the next year, the expectation is of a great impact caused by the high costs. On a smaller scale, the rise in fuels impacts harvesting and planting costs, but what should weigh more are fertilizers, he ponders. “If the current scenario continues, we will spend more to sell at a lower price. But this may change.” Bergamaschi believes that the spirit of the Bahian producer after two years without Bahia Farm should make this edition the greatest of all. He recalls the importance of investments in technology and innovation for Western producers, especially in the case of cotton. “This is the opportunity to renew the machine park, seek new production alternatives and improve even more. In addition to technology, innovation in our processes is very important, as is the relationship that the fair provides”, he says. “We have a region that stands out in terms of agronomic land use. We are not in a place that rains so much, but in an environment with more adversity, people need to be better”, he ponders. “The more difficult climate, the soil that needs more care and other difficulties are what forced us as producers to improve more and more”, he believes. Rural producer Júlio Busato, president of the Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers (Abrapa) spoke about the results of the main crops in the region. He highlighted the challenge in terms of production costs for the coming year. “The crop we are harvesting was excellent for soybeans and cotton, not so much, because there was no rain at the end of the cycle and that made us lose productivity. In any case, the economic result will be good given the commodity prices currently”, he projects. “Costs have gone up a lot, mainly due to fertilizers, but I think that the dedication and efforts of producers for more productivity will overcome this problem, which is certainly temporary”, he evaluates. He recalled that even during the pandemic, with all the difficulties imposed by the health crisis, the field achieved good results. “We are open-air industries, we create security protocols and we move forward. We didn’t have to stop. So these difficulties with costs now, will certainly also be overcome”, he bets.

more water

Governor Rui Costa, present at the official opening ceremony of the Bahia Farm Show this Wednesday (01), highlighted state actions to promote improvements in the region. Among the producers, the most celebrated announcement was that Inema will allow an increase in the use of water for irrigation, an old request of the sector, which was the subject of several studies led by the producers. “In the coming days we will be publishing a new regulation that will allow the use of more water to produce”, said the governor. According to him, in addition to making the use of natural resources more flexible, the new legislation will also allow for a shorter distance between the irrigation pivots. The president of Aiba, Odacil Ranzi, explained that the major bottleneck for an even greater growth of Bahian agriculture in the West is the availability of electric energy. According to him, Neoenergia has signed commitments with the agricultural sector to solve the problems by the year 2025. “Neoenergia has already inaugurated three substations and will inaugurate several others. It is a very sophisticated world and one that involves a number of factors, so we must deal with this pent-up demand for a few more years,” he says. According to Odacil Ranzi, it is difficult to quantify the damage caused by the shortage of electricity. “We believe that the damage is very big because there are many projects, mainly for irrigation and industries”, he says. According to him, there are investors interested in the region who have not yet settled because of the problem. “Imagine the size of the investment of a wire plant that stops coming due to lack of guarantees in the electrical supply”, he ponders. Regarding the logistics of outflow, he highlighted the advances made with the Prodeagro program, which provides for partnerships for investments between the state government and the private sector. Yesterday, Governor Rui Costa announced at Bahia Farm a work order for the paving of 39 kilometers for the village of Bela Vista, the oldest in the region and which to this day is on dirt. Luiz Carlos Bergamaschi, president of the Bahia Association of Cotton Producers (Abapa), says that the energy supply in the region falls far short of the region’s needs. “The offer is very low, it happens that we have projects that are not executed due to lack of energy. We could have greater agricultural production, but we could have greater industrial production as well. It is something that is limiting our development,” he says.

The Bahia Farm Show content project is carried out by Correio newspaper with the support of ABAPA.