‘High On Life’: the crazy science fiction video game from the creator of Rick and Morty

From the team at Squanch Games, a development studio founded by Justin Roiland, co-creator of ‘Rick and Morty’ and ‘Solar Opposites’another important announcement arrives to give more relevance to the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase. ‘High On Life‘ is a sci-fi-themed shooter packed with the irreverent humor of TV shows. “It’s a first person shooter title and a step towards comedy on a level never seen before in a video game. We also have world-class action, alien bounty hunters and big worlds to get lost in,” says Mike Fridley, Studio Director. In ‘High On Life’, players take on the role of a bounty hunter on a mission to stop none other than an alien invasion on Earth. The strangest thing is that these monsters are not only taking over our planet, but they are using humans as drugs. This is where the armory part takes on another level: “You can acquire an arsenal of sci-fi weapons. But the weapons in ‘High On Life’ are also intelligent life forms from another planet. They have their own faces and they can talk.” These weapons have special abilities and distinct personalities, as well as sharing their opinions on what’s going on, even weaving their thoughts and opinions into the story. But it’s not just about talking, either. Trips to a number of different planets are promised, where we will meet strange aliens and hunt a reasonable number of enemies. “We don’t want to share too much about those specific places right now, because a lot of the fun comes down to not knowing what’s to come. I will say that ‘Rick and Morty’ interdimensional cable fans should pay close attention to ‘High On Life,’” coming to Xbox Series X|S later this year.