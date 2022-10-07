Henrique & Juliano and more: see the weekend’s events in DF

It may have taken a while, but Friday has arrived again. And for those who want to enjoy the city this weekend, Metrópoles has put together a list of events that includes the recording of a DVD by the duo Henrique & Juliano, new exhibitions, free shows and activities for children. Check out our selection below: MUSIC BellucoFriday (7/10), from 8pm, the country singer Belluco takes hits like Décimo Andar and Bebum to Fazenda Churrascada Brasília (South Clubs Sector, Section 2 – Golf Club). The cover charge costs R$20 and reservations can be made by calling (61) 9271-2652. Check the ratings. MC PEDRINHOMC PedrinhoPhoto: Reproduction/Instagram AGENDA Brasília in focus – RodguetoExpo Brasília in focusPhoto: DisclosureAdvertising by partner Metrópoles 1 BellucoBellucoReproduction/ Instagram Se JogaGrupo brasiliense Se JogaDisclosurePublicity of the partner Metrópoles 2 dj pequi facebook repDJ Pequi Reproduction of Facebook0Brasília 60 Years of ChoroFriday (7/10) has Tico de Moraes Trio at Clube do Choro in Brasília (Cultural Dissemination Sector, block G), at 8:30 pm. Saturday (10/8) Mayara Dourado performs on the space stage, with the show Treasure, also at 8:30 pm. Tickets are on sale at the Digital Ticket Office and cost R$ 25. Check the indicative classification of the shows, it’s free. Caetano VelosoThe singer performs this Friday (7/10) at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center. Starting at 9 pm, he brings the songs from the Meu Coco tour, such as the hit that christens the album, GilGal, Não Vou Deixar and Sem Samba Não Dá. Tickets are on sale online and start at R$400 (half-price). The show is not recommended for children under 14. Fora do Eixo As usual, Fora do Eixo has programming in the Complexo (SAAN), Bar (Southwest) and Lounge (SIG) spaces. Among the highlights of the weekend is the duo Zé Felipe and Miguel, who liven up the Friday (7/10) at SIG with DJ Pepe and Thiago Klap. Saturday (8/10) has Crys and band and Grupo Moleque in the Southwest. The SAAN complex has a busy Sunday (9/10) by Se Joga, Chama Nois and DJ Kacá. All events are not recommended for children under 18 and tickets start at R$40, available online. Face Musical Brasília 2022The project takes seven shows to Sesc Garagem (913 Sul) this Sunday (9/10). The first sequence of shows starts at 4pm with Alberto Salgado, Martinha and Surdodum. At night, at 7pm, Rosa Passos, Gog, Face Quarteto and Marcelo Café will perform the second wave of shows. The performance is free, upon purchase of tickets online. Check the ratings. Henrique & Juliano – DVD RecordingThe countryman will occupy the Arena BRB Mané Garrincha this Saturday (8/10). Starting at 8 pm, the duo Henrique & Juliano will record the eighth DVD of their career. Tickets are on sale online and start at R$60. Event not recommended for children under 16 years old. RastapéTo start the week in a festive mood, World Brasília (SIA, Trecho 3) will have a concert by the band Rastapé this Sunday (9/10). The group brings hits like Colo de Menina, Beijo Roubado and Um Anjo do Céu. The house opens at 5pm and is not recommended for children under 18. Tickets cost R$50 and are available online. Musical FridaysThe event brings the pianist, arranger and composer Elenice Maranesi this Friday (7/10) to the CTJ Hall (House Thomas Jefferson – 706/906 South). From 8 pm and with free admission, it will feature the participation of Grupo De Vento em Popa, pianists Ana Cândida Gobbi and Iara Gomes, bassists Anderson Santos and Oswaldo Amorim, guitarist Paulo André Tavares and percussionists Elias Caires and Paulo Marques . The event is free for all audiences. FESTASBaile da Uni with MC PedrinhoA (SCN, court 2) promotes a funk dance this Saturday (8/10). From 10 pm, the space will have the best of style with a show by MC Pedrinho, responsible for the hit Dançarina. Tickets are on sale online and cost from R$30. Event not recommended for children under 18 years old. Reconvexa The most uncompromising party in town is back this Saturday (8/10). From 10 pm, the Outro Calaf (SBS, block 2) welcomes DJs Pequi, Emídio and Karla Testa to play the best of Brazilian music. Not recommended for under 18s, the event has tickets from R$20 on sale online. THEATERJulieta e Romeu – Rock’n LoveShakespeare’s classic gets touches of national rock on the stage of the Royal Tulip Theater (SHTN, Excerpt 1) this Saturday (8/10) and Sunday (9/10). The adaptation will be presented at 5 pm and 8 pm, on both days, and tickets are on sale online for R$ 40 (half-price). Item not recommended for children under 12 years old. Sextou with Humor Comedian TJ Fernandes cheers up Friday night (7/10) at Shopping Conjunto Nacional with a stand up comedy show. The presentation starts at 6:30 pm, admission is free and free ratings are available.EXHIBITIONThat childhood left behindPaintings, photographs and sculptures make up the exhibition by visual artist Loreni Schenkel. The works are available for viewing at the Rubem Valentim gallery, at Espaço Cultural Renato Russo (508 Sul) until October 30, always from Tuesday to Friday, from 10 am to 8 pm. Admission is free and ratings are free. Art of Transformation The photographer Mila Petrillo presents records of children and teenagers in visual arts, dance, theater and music workshops at the Art of Transformation exhibition. The photos are available for viewing at Galeria Marcantonio Vilaça – Centro Cultural TCU (South Sports Clubs Sector, section 3) with free admission and free access for all audiences. Visits can be made until October 15, Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm; and Saturday, from 10 am to 5 pm. Beyond Van GoghIn the weekend program, it is also possible to include a visit to the immersive Beyond Van Gogh exhibition in the parking lot of the Park Shopping. The exhibition is available until October 30, Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm (sessions every 20 minutes, with the last entry at 9:20 pm) and Sunday, from 10 am to 8 pm. The indicative classification of the event is free, but children under 12 must be accompanied by a guardian, and tickets start at R$35 (half-price). Brasília in focusThe Brasília Art Museum (SHTN, Section 1, Orla Polo 3 project, lot 5) receives until January 23, 2023 the Brasília in Focus exhibition, which shows the role of photography in the construction of the identities of a people, a place and a culture. The photos by Lia Sodré, Rodgueto and Mari Alves are available for free viewing from Wednesday to Monday, from 10 am to 7 pm, and can be seen by all audiences. Casulo Exhibition Plastic artist Elisa Grossi exhibits a series of self-portraits she produced between 2017 and 2022. Until November 15, the works will be available for free viewing at the Quanto Café gallery (103 Norte, block A, store 52), every day , from 9 am to 9 pm. Check the ratings. Indomitable SilencesThe Renato Russo Cultural Space (508 Sul) hosts the exhibition by Akimi Watanabe with 25 digital collages on female erasure through male impositions and everyday impediments until November 20th. With free admission and free indicative classification, visitation is open from 10 am to 8 pm. CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES AT Pátio BrasilThe mall will have a special program for the little ones this weekend. Saturday (10/8) and Sunday (10/9), children will be able to enjoy the children’s entertainment with the Happy Dream team from 3pm to 4pm and from 5pm to 6pm and see plays performed by Cia. Néia and Nando from 4pm to 5pm. Admission is free and ratings are free. As Aventuras de Lucas Neto – The Gymkhana of Luccas and GiThe weekend brings one of the children’s idols to Brasília. Lucas Neto presents his new show at Teatro UNIP Brasília (913 Sul) with sessions on Saturday (8/10), at 3 pm; and Sunday (9/10), at 3 pm and 6 pm. Tickets start at R$50 and are on sale online. Free indicative rating. Animated Hour on BoulevardSaturday (8/10) and Sunday (9/10) children can have fun with the Matrakaberta group at Boulevard Shopping Brasília (2nd floor). Starting at 4 pm, the group brings stories of games to the little ones. The presentation has free admission and free indicative rating.Children’s program at Liberty The afternoon will be lively at Liberty Mall this Saturday (8/10). At 3 pm, the space hosts the show A Bruxinha Que Era Boa. From 2 pm to 3 pm and from 4 pm to 5 pm, the place opens space for craft workshops and the princess salon. While the piece can be seen by everyone, the workshops have limited spaces and those interested need to register online. Free indicative rating. OTHERIntroductory engraving classThe Museu de Arte de Brasília (SHTN, excerpt 1, Orla pole 3 project, lot 5) offers an introductory engraving class with Professor Igu Krieger this Saturday (10/8). The activity will be from 9 am to 1 pm and admission is free, but registration is required by phone. (61) 99246-3245 or (61) 3306-1375. Check the ratings. Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.