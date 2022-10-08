Henrique & Juliano about new DVD: “Renovation with good memories”

One of the most popular country duos today, Henrique & Juliano is getting ready to record another DVD. The artists celebrate the 10th anniversary of the release of their first audiovisual album with a new project in Brasília, this Saturday (10/8), at Arena BRB Mané Garrincha. metropolises, the sertanejos talked about the initiative and the decision to record in the capital of the Republic. “Our DVD in Palmas, recorded ten years ago, was a kind of introduction to the market, and the one in Brasília consolidated us. And this new DVD represents exactly that, our gratitude to the public that made Henrique & Juliano the reality of today”, explains Juliano.Henrique and Juliano sell more than 20 thousand tickets in 24 hours (Press Release)Henrique & JulianoHenrique and Juliano sell more than 20 thousand tickets in 24 hours (Press Release) Henrique-Juliano-1-1024x683Publicidade do partner Metrópoles 1 DVDHeJ-7 (2)Henrique & JulianoDisclosure Henrique & Juliano0With a collection of hits in their career, the country duo chose to put 18 tracks in the new project. There will be 10 unreleased songs, which are being released on the official YouTube channel of the sertanejos in the form of guides, and 8 medleys of the greatest hits released. “The math to close was easier, the choice was difficult (laughs). It’s a mix of renovation with good memories. Think about what you know best about Henrique and Juliano, as these medleys will be one of our biggest hits. I think we deliver a lot, don’t you?”, jokes Henrique. The public’s affection and popular recognition accompany the trajectory of Henrique & Juliano. This will be the duo’s second DVD recorded in Brasília and news will be announced during the event. A project defined as “surreal” will be revealed and promises to pass through several capitals of Brazil. Happy with the expectation of the fans for the show in one of the largest complexes of events in the country, the sertanejos explain how they reached such a high level among Brazilian artists .“Delivery, this is perhaps the biggest secret. We listen to a lot of music, but a lot. We spent a good part of our time dedicated exclusively to this, I will confess that we couldn’t even count the amount of music we listened to to reach the final repertoire, and we cut amazing songs with a lot of heartache. We respect and value the composer too much, because there are those who compose thinking about Henrique & Juliano. That’s it, a lot of dedication”, points out Juliano.

WAIT. 10/08/22. NEW DVD RECORDING IN BRASÍLIA/DF… pic.twitter.com/WMWKOLWtlm— Henrique and Juliano – DVD 10/08 in Brasília, DF (@HeJOficial) August 31, 2022

Henrique & Julian – DVD burning

This Saturday (8/10), at the Arena BRB Mané Garrincha (Eixo Monumental). From 20h. Tickets from R$ 60. On sale online. Not recommended for children under 16.