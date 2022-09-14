In summer, with the high temperatures, we feel like nothing more than having refreshing foods and drinks that hydrate, nourish and satisfy us. But, without a doubt, we want delicious options! That we enjoy and that fill us with vitality and make us feel good, taking care of our health and allowing us to continue with our lifestyle. We have endless alternatives within reach, it is in our hands to choose the most appropriate ones. Take note of these healthy drink ideas to beat the heat! A summer without excesses is not only possible, but it is also the most satisfying and motivating. Summer arrives and many throw their hands in their heads, overwhelmed in case their habits are broken. At this point, we have already been filming for a few months and making contact with the desired station is more than done. Although there is still a long way to go, we are inevitably approaching a return to routine and facing it will be much easier, without a doubt, if we have taken care of ourselves, staying active and compensating for possible excesses.Should you feel bad if you have abandoned your established healthy routine during the winter? The answer is no! You should not let yourself be carried away by remorse, nor by excessive self-demand; you simply need to be clear about what has happened and return to your habits with total naturalness and motivation.Now, as we were saying, there is still summer ahead and it is worth redirecting some actions so that the return to normality is not so costly and so that, in addition, we verify that opting for healthy options we can enjoy as much or more. This time we are going to give you some ideas of healthy drinks to beat the heat.

Healthy drinks to beat the heat

You should know that drinking soft drinks, usually sugary, or drinks containing alcohol such as the typical beer, mojito or Tinto de Verano, is not healthy. Of course you can do it from time to time if you feel like it, but they should not be your daily choices at all, as they have a negative impact on your health, as well as on the achievement of any physical goals you may have. Instead of these options, you can bet on these healthy drinks to combat the heat that you will love and fill you up without missing, not even a little bit, the less recommended alternatives. Some of these more advisable options are:A fresh gazpacho. If you are going to buy it in the supermarket, make sure it is as natural as possible.Homemade lemonade without sugar. You can add a few drops of sweetener to sweeten it.cold infusions. There are many types, for all tastes. Take them with ice!Assorted fruit smoothies.Flavored water. Some ideas to add to the water are: blueberries, strawberries, lime, grapefruit, mint, spearmint, lemon, etc. Be creative! If you like the coffeeyou can prepare it granita.homemade fruit juicewe recommend the watermelon one!vegetable drinks on the rocks.