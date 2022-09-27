To improve your lifestyle, it is important to go, little by little, taking small steps towards better habits and covering different fields to achieve success in your purpose. It is not about pretending a radical transformation, because it is likely that it will be a frustrated attempt. Today we want to share with you some healthy changes in your pantrybecause starting from this point can be the first step towards a adequate, satisfactory and varied diet. We tell you how to gradually incorporate healthy options to replace products that are not and that you are sure to consume often. You want to know more? We’ll tell you! An essential component when undertaking a change of habits is motivation and a positive attitude. We must firmly believe that we are going to take a step that will lead us to a destination much better than the place where we find ourselves.; that we will take actions that will benefit us greatly, more than we have experienced so far. Avoiding drastic changes is essential so as not to fall into frustration and subsequent abandonment. Nowadays, thanks to the development of the food industry, adopting better nutrition habits is easy. While it is true that we must have discipline and perseverance, We have at our disposal a multitude of alternatives adapted to all tastes and needs.s, great aspect so as not to feel shortcomings throughout the process and to assume the changes in the most natural way. Now, it is logical that, faced with so many options within our reach, sometimes you doubt about what is truly recommended and what is not.

Healthy changes in your pantry, step by step

To make healthy changes in your pantry, you should not disguise this overnight, so that it is unrecognizable. Bet on small steps, which are long-lasting and sustainable, and which increasingly define the path towards a lifestyle that is as healthy as possible. Let’s go with some tips:Fresh fruit: having it always in the fridge will be of great help when it comes to snacking between meals. There is no more suitable option! Also, if you choose it in season, you can enjoy all the flavor and aroma. Prepare your own smoothies or natural juices and discard the prepared juices.No added sugar: replace certain foods with options without added sugars. It is not about giving up the foods you usually eat often overnight, but about improving those options. This may be the case of dairy desserts, sliced ​​bread, chocolates, jams or sauces.Low in sodium: In line with the previous point, it is a question of substituting foods rich in sodium for other similar ones. This is the case of soy sauces, bread and even butter.Nuts: always choose the natural or toasted ones, because in addition to providing fewer calories, they will be healthier as they do not contain low-quality oils as in the fried ones.Soft drinks and beverages: The best way to stay hydrated is, without a doubt, to drink water. However, if you want to opt for other alternatives, we recommend that you choose soft drinks and drinks without added sugar. You can also prepare flavored water with mint, spearmint, lemon, orange, red fruits… even use sparkling water and flavor it, rich and natural refreshment!Choose vegetables in glass jarMuch better than canned ones.Pre-cooked food: if you usually opt for this option from time to time, make sure that it has few ingredients and that they are of quality.Pasta: It’s a good idea to prioritize plain fresh pasta over options with fillers or too many ingredients. Prepare your own homemade sauce to accompany.Vegetables: If you don’t usually prepare them yourself, go for the glass jar or deep-frozen ones. They are as healthy and valid as the fresh ones. Avoid those that are a prepared dish, as they are usually loaded with sodium and poor quality fats.Cheeses: It is very difficult to eliminate this food from our diet, but it is not necessary to do so either. There are options that can help us improve and they are the lowest in fat, which do not increase caloric excess, but do not displace the necessary fat either.high quality oils compared to others that have a lower price. This point is very important, since it is a source of fat that is very essential for our health.