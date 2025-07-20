He was arrested in Spain after a street fight and discovered that he had a request to capture for abusing a woman in Buenos Aires



A 28 -year -old man, of Paraguayan nationality, He was arrested in the city of Valencia, Spain, after be involved in a street fight. During the procedure, local authorities discovered that the individual had a red interpol alert for a cause of sexual abuse with carnal access and coercive threats in Argentina.The arrest occurred in April, when the Valencia Police intervened with a complaint for aggressions between foreign persons on Yecla Street in 1600. In the operation three men were apprehended, including that required by Argentine Justice. When identified, the system showed that an international capture request weighed on it.The investigation that allowed its location was carried out by the Police of the City of Buenos Aires, through the Capture and Fugges Division. For several months, the researchers analyzed social networks, tracked IP addresses and monitored a Facebook account linked to the accused, which allowed to confirm his presence in Spain. The 28 -year -old Paraguayan was arrested in Valencia, Spain from the city's city, is accused of sexually abused his ex -partner in August 2019, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Flores, a fact by which the victim was pregnant. He is also accused of having threatened her of death repeatedly through WhatsApp messages. After her arrest in Spain, she was extradited to Argentina and was housed in a warden after her arrival at Ezeiza International Airport in the last hours. The case is in the hands of the Fiscal Unit Specialized in Complex Criminal Investigation, by José María Campagnoli, due to the Requirement of the Oral Criminal and Correctional Court No. 10.