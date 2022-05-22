He thrashes Carlos Ríos and his "realfooding" for one of its products: "Mercadona’s is better."

The product in question is Gazpacho. According to this user’s complaint on social networks, a liter of the Realfooding brand, Carlos Ríos’s, costs about 3 euros in the supermarket. “For wearing the seal,” he points out. The ingredients, as he says, “are good”: it is made up of fresh tomato, water, fresh pepper, fresh cucumber, olive oil, sherry vinegar, garlic, sea salt and olive oil. 81% of the total is vegetables while 4.7% is olive oil.

The problem is that, as he points out, Carlos Ríos’s gazpacho loses out when compared to Mercadona’s. “It costs 1.3 euros a liter and contains 96% fresh vegetables and 2.2% extra virgin olive oil,” he says, before warning his followers: “They are straining it for you, they are straining it hard for you.”

How much does a Mercadona worker earn?

The Steering Committee of Mercadonaa physical supermarket and online sales company, has agreed, consistent with the company’s Total Quality Model, to raise the salary of its entire workforce by 6.5% to guarantee the purchasing power of more than 93,300 people it has in Spain.

This measure is adopted within a complex scenario such as the one we are experiencing and in which all the people who are part of Mercadona are “essential” to adapt with agility and determination, because they are the best asset of the customers; The more they satisfy ‘The Boss’, as the company internally calls the client, the more Mercadona advances, the entity has reported in a statement. As of January this year, the minimum entry wage in Mercadona during the first year it will be €1,425 gross per month, that is, €87 more per month than in 2021. Mercadona has been promoting a pioneering HR policy in the sector for years, which is committed to conciliation, training and personal development and professional of how many make up its staff. With this salary increase, it reinforces its commitment to stable and quality employment that the company has been carrying out for more than 25 years, when it decided to start the process of making the entire workforce permanent.