He is not afraid of Russians! There was a boss in America, who risks with the Russians – now he can take the KHL star



“Pilots” are collecting a collection of ours. Can Philadelphia Flyers start the summer with the signing of one of the best KHL players? Maybe. Although the team has not yet confirmed anything, the number of assumptions is growing that the Flyers manager is close to the signing of a star winger from the KHL Maxim Shaban. According to various insiders, Shabanov is on the way to signing a contract with the “pilots.” One after this news became public, several media representatives working at the Flyerses matches turned to sources and only learned that Shabanov had not yet signed a contract with Philadelphia that Shabanov had some connections with Philadelphia. January. At that time, the “pilots” were one of the four teams claiming the Russian, along with Pittsburgh, Tempa and Islanders. However, since the “islanders” are now focused on getting the best of the best beginners after winning the NHL draft, their desire to get Shabanov could fade away. It is a reason that the participants of the race for Shabanov became less and the “Philadelphia” became the winner. Shabanov is not the most impressive forward in the dimensions. However, if he ended up in the same three with Matvey Michkov And he could find some “chemistry”, this, of course, would compensate for some lack of “Philadelphia” of the attacking creativity. The highlights with the participation of Shabanov sometimes fell into overseas hockey social networks, so albeit briefly, but the fans of Philadelphia are familiar with Maxim. “It is clear that Shabanov loves finites and strokes. If he tried to crank a similar game against defenders like Radko Gudas or Nikita Zadorov, his career in the NHL could be very short. Let's hope that everything will be on time and to the place, ”said Sam Karchidi, the Philldephiainquiri observer. Because of Shabanov’s age, he will sign a newcomer’s contract, but only for one season. If this happens, he will remain a limited free agent in a year and, therefore, he will need a new contract next summer/ this gives “pilots” some flexibility. If he can be a reliable scorer for little money – good. It will be able to plug holes and “work in a hazy”-it’s also not bad. If all the options will collapse effectively and it will not be good enough to be even the 13th attackers, then the “Philadelphia” will avoid large losses. At least the general manager of Philadelphia Daniel Brier There will be nothing to blame for itself. It also shows that, despite the problems that Brier had with Ivan Fedotov (and soap opera with Alexei Kolosov), he is not averse to risk when it comes to Russian players or hockey players from the KHL. Egor ZamulFedotov, Kolosov, Michkov, Nikita Grebenkin or a draft of 2024 selected in the sixth round of the draft Ilya PautovBrier is looking for everywhere to improve the composition of Flyers. And now and in the future. Will we be able to see how the next excellent collection of Russian players will form the core in Philadelphia? Philadelphia has long and firmly wore the label of the Nerossian team, although they played their heroes from Russia – it is worth recalling at least Yushkevich or Bobrovsky. But today everything can be much more large. More materials about Maxim Shabanov: