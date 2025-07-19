He is from Nicaragua and wanted to self -bear with CBP Home, but upon arriving at the airport in Texas they did not leave him



At the end of May, Jairo Sequeira made the decision of Return to Nicaraguaafter working In the United States since 2021. Then, the process began to self -portion Through the CBP Home application. However, when it was presented at the boarding door of a Texas airport, They rejected their attempt to return to their native country. “I was excited,” he lamented. Sequeira explained to Telemundo that He tried to self -lead After fulfilling his objectives in the US specifically, he worked in that country during almost four years And with the money he managed to save He could build his house in Nicaraguato live there with his nine -year -old son. Before the hardening of Migration policies implemented by Donald Trump's government, He planned his return to his homelandThe CBP Home Application has been redesigned to facilitate voluntarily migrant self -portedness completed the FORM IN THE APP CBP Home With the assistance of a Organization in Atlantathat helped him process his Voluntary output of the US who adhere to this process, according to the Department of National Security (DHS), They receive a payment of $ 1000. On May 26, he received an email, which printed and led to the airport in Texas. There it was ratified that the procedure had done well: “Thank you for presenting your intention to leave the United States voluntarily. His shipment has been confirmed. ”Therefore, he bought his plane passage, put together his suitcase and He traveled from Atlanta to Texas to return to Nicaragua.“I didn't think that was going to happen at the airport. I was in communication with my family by telling them what time I was going to arrive. He had illusion, ”he said. It was either arrived at Texas airport, but he could not address the flight to Nicaraguatsa Photosel obstacle that suffered from Sequeira to self -ported was that He did not have his identity documents or his passport. As explained, when 2021 The authorities were given to the border of El Paso, The card and passport were removed. During the time he lived in the United States, he did not know how to recover or replace them. It is not an isolated case. Titza Escobara woman from Nicaragua, 29, also told the same medium as He failed to return to his country. As he explained, he escaped a situation of Domestic violence in Miami and He tried to surrender to the authorities to deport her. However, but neither the police, the United States citizenship and immigration service (USCIS) nor the customs immigration and control service (ICE) accepted to assist it. “There are many people who do not want to leave. But when I wanted to leave, they did not accept me,” complained the woman, who now faces a difficult situation in the United States. “I have nowhere to go. I want to go back to Nicaragua “he regretted. Sequeira as Escobar completed the process to deport themselves, but not obtained by The Right to Freedom Network and American Friends Service Commit They helped her complete the form in CBP Home.They also accompanied her to the Nicaraguan Consulate in Miami, where they agreed to issue a safe -conduct after submitting a police complaint for violence. However, they told him that this document can take up to 15 days. Meanwhile, your passport could take up to four months.