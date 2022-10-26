He beat the SKA doctor and deprived Kazakhstan of the Olympics. Scandalous dismissals of coach Nazarov

Dmitry ErykalovSochi became the fourth club to abandon Dirty Naz. Andrey Nazarov is the second of the coaches of the KHL clubs to lose his position in the middle of this season. In retirement, he followed after Dmitry Ryabykin. It is interesting that in the summer between the teams of these coaches – Sochi and Avangard – massive brawls broke out twice. Nazarov was not forgiven for seven defeats in a row and the last place in the league, which the southerners currently occupy. But this, of course, is not the first dismissal in the career of an odious coach. And not even the earliest. We recall previous cases when Nazarov was dismissed and how it turned out for him.

SKA

The first resignation in Nazarov’s career was at the same time the loudest. But first, a backstory. Before getting invited from SKA in 2015, this young promising coach was only moving up. From “Tractor” he left in an amicable way. From the “Vityaz” – too. Then there were Severstal, Donbass and Barys, where Andrey Viktorovich not only built strong teams, but also consistently reached the playoffs. What’s in the playoffs? Passed the first round! Despite the scandalous reputation of the leader of the tough guys, Nazarov was the first candidate for a big appointment in a big club. And this club was SKA, which lost the Bykov-Zakharkin tandem immediately after winning the long-awaited Gagarin Cup. The contrast between the intelligent Bykov and the stern Nazarov initially raised doubts about the success of this undertaking. But the coach got his chance. The main problem that Nazarov faced was how to communicate with the champions. Those who won the Gagarin Cup with SKA, firstly, did not perceive the new head coach, and secondly, were not so motivated. Hence, attempts to influence veterans resulted in conflicts. But the biggest conflict occurred between Nazarov and the team doctor. He informed Yegor Kozlov about his dismissal, with which he did not agree, after which the coach began to strike. Kozlov later said that Nazarov “kicked him five times on the top of his head and once kicked him in the chest.” However, Nazarov’s imminent resignation also had purely hockey reasons. By mid-October, SKA, under his leadership, lost as many as seven home matches. The high patrons of the St. Petersburg club from the VIP-boxes of the Ice Club did not appreciate this. photo.khl.ru

Boris

After his resignation from SKA, Nazarov did not sit without work. He settled not only quickly, but almost instantly. The failed successor of Vyacheslav Bykov left St. Petersburg on October 16, 2015, and landed in Astana on the 20th. In Barys, it was as if they were waiting for an old acquaintance to be released. It also affected the fact that even after leaving the club, Nazarov maintained good relations with the patron of all Kazakhstani hockey, Askar Mamin. However, the right acquaintances did not save Andrei Viktorovich from resignation. Of course, three defeats at the start of the new season, and the fact that after his return he failed to lead Barys to the playoffs, finishing ninth, affected. But all this, as well as the departure of the national team to the second division of the World Cup, Nazarov could have been forgiven if it were not for the defeat in the Olympic qualification. The leadership of the federation believed that the Kazakhstan national team had a chance to break into Pyeongchang, but they were in for a severe disappointment. As a result, Nazarov, with an interval of several hours, lost both of his posts. Such is the reverse medal of combining posts. It is not surprising that the current head coach of Barys Andrey Skabelka is in no hurry to accept the national team. Tukhbatov Ilnar, photo.khl.ru

“Petrochemical”

Unlike the first retirement in his career, this time Nazarov did not have a ready alternate airfield. But he quickly got back to work. Just a month and a half after his dismissal from Barys, Andrey Viktorovich showed up at Neftekhimik. There he met with Oleg Usachov, who was one of the initiators of his invitation to SKA. Subsequently, the coach and shadow functionary, known as a friend of Gennady Timchenko, will fall apart. However, at that time, Usachev chose Nazarov as a person who could correct the mistakes of Nikolai Solovyov and Evgeny Popikhin. He failed to radically correct the position of the “wolves”. Neftekhimik reached the playoffs only for the second season of Nazarov. But under Andrey Viktorovich, Pavel Poryadin and Marat Khairullin really played in the KHL, who eventually became the leaders of their native team. Both noted the positive influence of Nazarov. Only the third season of the motivating coach in Nizhnekamsk was not marked by either the discovery of new young stars or positive results. On New Year’s Eve, after five defeats in a row, he lost his job. Since then, Nazarov has appeared more often on the pages of the sports and socio-political media than on the hockey rink. For almost three years, he could not get a job as a coach, giving out provocative speeches of varying degrees of adequacy in the press. It is possible that now Nazarov will have to spend no less time in standby mode. What strategy will he choose this time?