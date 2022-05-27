Hack at Schools ends marathon in Salvador at Pituaçu Municipal School

The Nasa Hack at Schools Marathon ended in Salvador. The last unit to receive activities was the Pituaçu Municipal School. The choice was a personal decision of the organizing team, as one of the members, Hugo Barbosa, has studied there. “I had the opportunity to participate in the first edition of the Nasa Space Challenge in Salvador, from then on, I offered to support the event in the other editions, I have been part of Leka Hattori’s team since then. And I was able to suggest this school. Very happy with the results of the projects created for [email protected]”, said Hugo. “We had an unprecedented situation until then, there was a tie for the maximum score, and we decided to award two projects as first place”, adds Fernando Guerra, who led the execution at this school. The Voo RP and Space Galact teams took first place. To solve the Space Challenge, Voo RP developed the project to build 30 space stations from the Moon’s orbit to Mars, with a distance of one week between them. At the stations, vegetables will be grown for the consumption of travelers and 20L of fuel for the round trip. The Space Galact team, coordinated by director Valter, chose to solve the Space Challenge with a project, which consists of building a space station in the moon’s orbit and another station between the moon and Mars. And, for a safe landing on the red planet, use thermal suits and propellant jets to collect material from the ground, and return on the same route. In second place was the Skill team, with the guidance of the vice director Jaqueline Lopes. The team worked on the Terra challenge and designed a filter with a built-in electrode system. The filters would be installed in drones, which would be guided by artificial intelligence and would have access to NASA satellites so that it can go to the places where it has the highest carbon peak – its battery is recharged via solar or kinetic energy. The Feme team took 3rd place! Led by deputy director Jaqueline Lopes. When elaborating the solution for the Earth Challenge, they created a game to make young people aware of how to dispose of garbage correctly so as not to pollute the environment. Avatar Dominic jumps over obstacles and if he goes through the garbage without picking it up, he loses. There are in-game diamonds that can be exchanged for dolls and NPR currency, which you can exchange for in-store discounts. Hack at Schools is a realization of Space Terra, a hub of connections for impact projects that interact in the links of the helix of innovation and that believes in education and entrepreneurship as agents of social transformation.