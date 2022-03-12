Guto values ​​Bahia’s change in attitude and aims for classification in Baianão

After three consecutive defeats, Bahia ended the fast and won again in the Campeonato Baiano. The end of the drought came with a 4-1 rout over Jacuipense, on Saturday afternoon (12), at Fonte Nova. Against the leader of Baianão, the tricolor managed to make a good game and was efficient in the attack. For coach Guto Ferreira, the result was the result of the work developed during the week. According to the coach, the period without games was essential to recover the athletes and adjust the team. “The first very important point is that after 12 games in 40 days, which is one game every three days, we had six days to rest. In other words, we managed to fill the tank and spent the whole week correcting details and preparing some strategies that we apply today”, he began. “The second point is that in many moments our team tried to simplify, to take less risks. It didn’t stop being aggressive, it didn’t stop proposing, and in some more difficult moments it took less risks. , we had another two disallowed and others that the ball passed very close”, he added. In Guto’s analysis, the rout over Jacuipense could open a window for a good moment for the tricolor this season. Bahia started the round of Baianão as gatekeeper in the relegation zone, but managed to get closer to the G4. Therefore, the coach still aims to qualify for the second phase of the state. “This is the quest, the quest to gain confidence, to have a more relaxed year, a fantastic motivation on Monday. Regardless of what happens in the rest of the round, we are in the competition. It will define itself in the last round. What do we have? what to do is our part and hope that some who are in front of us do not meet their goals and we can reach our classification”, he said. Bahia’s next appointment in the Campeonato Baiano will be on Wednesday (16), when they receive Vitória da Conquista, at 7:15 pm, in Fonte Nova, for the last round of the first phase.