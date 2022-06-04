Guto explains the lineup and vibrates: ‘Bahia is more than football’

It was with a lot of emotion, but Bahia managed to beat Criciúma by 2×1, on Saturday afternoon (4), at Fonte Nova, in a game valid for the 10th round of the Brazilian Series B. Davó guaranteed the turnaround in the 2nd half and made the tricolor take the runner-up position in the competition. He and Rildo, who were holders before, started the game on the bench, at the option of coach Guto Ferreira, who changed the entire attack. Recovered from injury, Rodallega and Raí Nascimento were selected, as well as Jacaré. Suspended, Mark Antony was already out. During the break of the game, when Bahia lost by 1×0 and had one less player after the expulsion of Ignacio, Guto Ferreira made four changes. Rezende left, injured, in addition to Rodallega, Raí and Jacaré. Didi, Mugni, Rildo and Davó entered. After the game, during a press conference, the tricolor coach tried to explain the lineup. “We had some situations during the week, we had to value what we did during training and what fit best during training. That’s why we started that way. We knew that two of those who were substituted probably wouldn’t finish the match. , who did not train two days a week. He had a throat problem, he was out on antibiotics. We put him on the field because of his importance, but we knew that we would have to take him out at some point. Rodallega, everyone knows how important he is “, said Guto Ferreira. The coach valued the support that Bahia fans gave in the stands. This Saturday, 32,811 paying customers were at Fonte Nova. The general public was 33,345 people. “So we shaped the team so that we had a team that could attack and score as well. But we couldn’t even attack or score like we did in training. Then some things happen, you plan and it doesn’t work. At halftime, with a one less man, we had to make some decisions. (…) I think the second half looked like Bahia, with a fantastic delivery. Anyone who thinks we played with ten is wrong. We played with 33,345. our side… Thanking the fans for the party they had. This is Bahia. Bahia is more than football. Bahia is pure energy”, vibrated the coach. Guto came out in defense of Rodallega and Raí Nascimento, who were selected as a starter after recovering from injury, and valued Criciúma’s stance in the first half of the game. “They had been training a little bit before that. We traveled to Tombos, and they were already training with the group. We can’t transfer the responsibility for performance to them and their physical condition. And there’s only one way for them to get back to the best physical state.” , playing. And I think that the result of the first half does not enter into their account, no. It enters into the account of Criciúma, who knew how to play. At halftime, we repositioned and corrected”, he analyzed. Bahia is in 2nd place in Serie B, with 19 points, behind only Cruzeiro, which totals 25. The tricolor returns to the field on Wednesday (8), at 21:30, when it receives Sport, at Fonte Nova

Check out other excerpts from the press conference given by Guto Ferreira after the triumph against Criciúma:

The game break changes

“I usually say that, for you to be successful, you have to have courage and risk. So it wasn’t despair. If it was despair, I would keep the main pieces in terms of names inside. We take Danilo, who made a prank, and the the team as a whole also in the second half. Everyone who was on the field did very well. The triumph with one less was not for nothing. It was the result of the team’s delivery. The courage to change four at half-time, to reposition the team. I don’t want to get my sardines going. The main thing is that whoever took the field and made it happen. I take the blame for not having played well in the first half. And the people who were largely responsible for the second half are those who were on the field. our part, but their delivery made things happen”.

Rezende’s injury

“The injury is a concern. Let’s analyze it, see what his condition is, what he really felt. Now as for the team, everything depends on what we’ll see starting tomorrow.”

boos at break

“That’s what I said before, I think what happened was a repositioning of the team. We showed that nothing was lost, that their attitude could be reversed. It was a moment of daring, of taking risks. Success only comes to those who risk , for those who have the courage. We exchanged four and had a great response. Mugni looked like there were five on the field, and like him others. Patrick, Djalma, Rildo, Davó, Borel. Nobody talks about Borel now. It’s about three or four games that he finishes and playing well. We have to be a little calm about it all. Calm down and realize what football is like. Football will have a day when we will play very well, impose ourselves, and there will be days when we will have many flashes We have one more game at home, we have to play very well and we can count once again on this mass, on this fan”.

grandeur of Bahia

“I think that those who have a longer history within the club already know this. Those who experienced it here last year also felt that energy. And those who are arriving, are more and more understand. is Bahia. We show videos to the players showing what Bahia is. The difference is that it’s one thing to see a video, and another to feel it in the skin. They are feeling it in the skin. Today there were 33 thousand people. Against Ponte already it had been 26,000. When you feel it on your skin, the transformation is internal. And that’s the answer.”