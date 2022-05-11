Guide not to miss the second semifinal of Eurovision 2022: schedules, network and participating countries

TVE 1 broadcasts tonight, starting at 9:00 p.m., the second semifinal of Eurovision 2022. After the results of the first qualifying gala, Tony Aguilar and Julia Varela, with the collaboration of Victor Escudero in the booth, will comment live from the PalaOlímpico in Turin on the performances of the 18 countries that will fight to qualify for the grand finale of the musical contest organized by the European Broadcasting Union (UER-EBU).

Specifically; Finland, Israel, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Malta, San Marino, Australia, Cyprus, Ireland, North Macedonia, Estonia, Romania, Poland, Montenegro, Belgium, Sweden and the Czech Republic The last 10 qualifying tickets will be disputed for the gala next Saturday. On this occasion, Spain will have a decisive role in this second semifinal of Eurovision 2022. Our country, together with the United Kingdom and Germany, members of the Big 5 already classified in the final, will also vote in this gala presented by Mika, Alessandro Cattelan, and Laura Pausini

Order of performances in the second semi-final of Eurovision 2022

Finnish: The Rasmus – ‘Jezebel’

Israel: Michael Ben David – ‘IM’

Serbian: Konstrakta – ‘In Corpore Sano’

Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – ‘Fade To Black’

Georgia: Circus Mircus – ‘Lock Me In’

Malt: Emma Muscat – ‘I Am What I Am’

San Marino: Achille Lauro – ‘Stripper’

Australia: Sheldon Riley – ‘Not The Same’

Cyprus: Andromache – ‘Elah’

Ireland: Brooke – ‘That’s Rich’

North Macedonia: Andrea – ‘Circles’

Estonia: Stefan – ‘Hope’

Romania: WRS – ‘Call me’

Poland: Ochman – ‘River’

Montenegrin: Vladana – ‘Breathe’

Belgium: Jeremie Makiese – ‘Miss You’

Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – ‘Hold Me Closer’

Czech Republic: We Are Domi – ‘Lights Off’

They will vote in this second semi-final:

Germany: Malik Harris – ‘Rockstars’

Spain: Chanel – ‘SloMo’

United Kingdom: Sam Ryder – ‘SPACE MAN’