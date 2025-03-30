Guberniev was called to recognize the foreigner after supporting the Russian tennis player who replaced the citizenship. He reacted

The famous sports commentator and TV presenter Dmitry Guberniev harshly answered those who criticized him after the opinion expressed about the change of citizenship of the Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina. It became known that Kasatkina changed sports citizenship. Now Daria will play for Australia. The 27-year-old athlete received permanent residence in Australia and intends to live in Melbourne. In Russia, many criticized Kasatkin for a change in citizenship. Guberniev said: “Well, Kasatkin changed and changed my citizenship. I will not condemn her. This is the choice of Kasatkina, her right – where she wants, lives there. Let's say thanks to her, I played for Russia. Now I can only wish good luck in speeches for Australia! Let him be proud of his choice, this is her right. I do not call people traitors, I think this is low. Each person himself chooses his own path. “After this in the comments, many subjected Guberniev to criticism. In response to this, the TV presenter wrote: “Oh, I wrote about the tennis player Kasatkin and again all sorts of nonsense began to teach me to love my homeland !!! Just like last year during games in Paris !!! And laughter and sin !!! Ugh for you !!! Go to the ass, gentlemen … 🤣 The big country and kind people are followed by me, and the kvassy patriots-stories are a huge hell behind the cheek … 😜 😜 😜 “” A piece of shit, which is time to recognize the inor-agent and a filthy broom in your beloved goropa! ” – In the comments on the new post of Guberniev, one of the users of Telegram.“With si 💋,” the TV presenter answered him in his channel “Real Guber”.