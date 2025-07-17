Guberniev about the USSR: “I am not a fan of this state. We lived hard. Endless queues, lack of food “



The famous Russian TV presenter and sports commentator Dmitry Guberniev in an interview with Sport24 correspondent Peter Shatrovov admitted that he is not a fan of the USSR. “Nostalgia for Russians in the USSR? Of course, we must be owed to many of the USSR and Soviet power. Along with this, I am not a fan of this state. The reasons for this are known, so I don’t even want to discuss them. It is true that we lived difficult. We came to the village, and there we never saw chocolate sweets. I also traveled in sausage trains, because no one saw sausage and in Skhodnya. Yes, at the same time, they lived together and well, but it was because we were young and our peers were younger. I recall that time with warmth, but at the same time I remember the endless lines, the lack of food. Those who say that under Brezhnev, the country was in abundance. There were problems, for example, with health care, but now there is a shortage of doctors. Although now I am better about Brezhnev than 30 years ago. From that time, a fiction writer can do something to the present country from that time. Now we have capitalism, and then there was socialism. It is unlikely that it will be possible to cross the bulldog with a rhino. There is no need to try to adjust something Soviet to modern Russia. I did not grieve very much when the Soviet Union broke up. In general, no one really grieves among my acquaintances, and for the most part. We tried to build a new country and continue to build it. Something turns out, something is not, but we are moving to the future. Of course, you need to look back at good moments from the past, but continue to go forward, ”said 50-year-old Guberniev, who is currently an adviser to the Minister of Sports of Russia Mikhail Degtyarev.