GTA Vice City The Definitive Edition (i nie tylko) w PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium

Since this “Sony game pass” appeared in June, I have been subscribing to it continuously. There are advantages to this: I recently talked to Adam about Space Opera games and each one that was suggested to me was included in the subscription. It’s about PlayStation 5 games, because that’s the console I use. I didn’t have to spend extra money to play or look for gameplays on YouTube. A great option in my opinion. Although I’m starting to notice Netflix Syndrome: a lot of games, but I don’t know (or don’t have) what to play.

A cash register made on the knee, i.e. GTA Vice City The Definitive Edition

The fact is, it’s not the only game, but it’s after that. The edition of Grand Theft Auto about the adventures of Tommy Vercetti (whom he lent his voice to, unfortunately already deceased, Ray Liotta) is one of my favorites. And I can confidently say that it is not only for me. I suspect that I know the streets of sunny Vice City of the 80’s better than the city I live in. Well, but back to the point.GTA Vice City The Definitive Edition Everyone has heard about the terrible way the definitive trilogy was made. A lot of negative opinions meant that I put the card in my wallet, which I buried deep in the ground. I decided that publishers, developers and the company would not see my money for such a carcass. And here please. As part of the subscription, I will get the option to test one of the three refreshed parts. I would love to see if anything has been improved. Or maybe I will bounce off the game like matiz from tira.

Lots of Assassins and Japanese Mouths

It is worth mentioning that apart from GTA Vice City, there will be as many as 6 games from the Assassin’s Creed series (if you count that the remastered three includes Liberation, then even 7). Fantastic thing. It is a pity that I have bought all of them a long time ago and are mostly completed. But a good position for those who have never played. The full list of titles will be given at the very end as if someone were curious, but what else do we have? Five games from the Dragon Quest universe. The universe that was created in collaboration with Akira Toriyama – yes, that’s the Dragon Ball guy. Personally, I’m really looking forward to seeing both parts of Dragon Quest Heroes. The studio responsible for these games is Omega Force – one of my favorites. It is responsible for such items as the One Piece Pirate Warriors series, Samurai Warriors, Dynasty Warrios, Persona 5 Strikers and Hyrule Warriors. New games in PlayStation Plus / photo by PlayStation Of course, remastered. Why so? At the beginning of the month, I bought them in a prom for about PLN 90. Well, thanks to this update, only Yakuza 6: The Song of life will be missing, so that the entire series is available under subscription. It is worth adding that the seventh part entitled Like a Dragon was part of the standard PS +.

Here is the complete list of games:

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: ChinaAssassin's Creed Chronicles: IndiaAssassin's Creed Chronicles: RussiaAssassin's Creed III RemasteredAssassin's Creed OdysseyAssassin's Creed SyndicateDragon Quest BuildersDragon Quest Builders 2Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer's EditionDragon Quest Heroes and the World Quest Heroes: The World Quest Heroes: The World Quest: The World Quest. Age – Definitive EditionGrand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive EditionHohokumInsideNaruto to Boruto: Shinobi StrikerThe MediumCastlevania: Lords of Shadow (PS3 cloud) Everyday Shooter (PS3 cloud) Limbo (PS3 cloud) Ultra Street Fighter IV (PS3 cloud) Yakuza 3 Remastered ( PS4 version) Yakuza 4 Remastered (PS4 version) Yakuza 5 Remastered (PS4 version) How do you rate the added titles? In my opinion, this is not a strong list, but most of them are items worth attention.