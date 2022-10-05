Grey’s Anatomy premieres 18th season on Star+ tackling Parkinson’s

Audience success, Grey’s Anatomy premieres the 18th season this Wednesday (5/9) exclusively on Star+. The new episodes of the medical drama are available on the streaming platform and follow the series’ line of tackling romance, tension, difficult decision-making and medical matters. will undertake a trip to visit a tribute made to his mother. There, she meets a doctor who intends to open a clinic dedicated to curing Parkinson’s, one of the subjects that will continue to be addressed in the new episodes.Grey’s AnatomyGrey’s AnatomyDivulgação/Star+ Grey’s Anatomy The plot is written by a Brazilian screenwriter, in addition to having a family in the country as a focusDisclosure/ Sony ChanellPublicity by partner Metrópoles 1 Grey’s AnatomyThe 14th episode of the 18th season will be completely focused on BrazilDisclosure/ Sony Chanell Grey’s AnatomyReferences to Brazil will be passed on in the episode, as well as dialogues in PortugueseDisclosure / Sony Chanell0 Meanwhile, Link, Jo and Maggie must face news that will shake their lives in a surprising way. Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama series that began in 2005 and brings in the fictional plot the lives of interns, residents and surgical assistants who are transformed into experienced doctors. At the same time, they balance personal and professional relationships. It is worth remembering that episode 14 of the 18th season is focused on Brazil. The script was written by Brazilian Beto Skubs and will address a family in the country seeking medical treatment at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. “I hope Brazilians feel represented, as we are looking out for them, valuing them. Our country is in need of joy and I hope I can contribute”, said the screenwriter. Spin-offThe production Station 19, derived from Grey’s Anatomy, also arrives on Star+ with the 5th season. The series takes on the life of firefighters and will follow the team at the annual Phoenix Festival, which brings to light some reckless behavior of some Seattle citizens, defying the professionals. Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.