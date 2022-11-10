Green Cell has a USB-C hub that won’t burn your Macbook for sure

GC Connect is the newest USB-C hub from Green Cell that has just hit the market. For less than PLN 250, we get a multiport gadget that will surely add something to modern ultrabooks. For example, to such as the Huawei MateBook 13, on which I am writing this text. And it is also completely safe for Macbooks from the M1.

GC Connect is a USB-C hub with 85 W charging

This is not the first USB-C hub from this company, but – as I found out – the most refined. But it’s no wonder, because its premiere has just taken place and it has been sold on a regular basis since yesterday, i.e. on November 8. GC Connect is a slightly redesigned, proven, well-tested and also a bit more expensive USB-C hub, which can be connected to laptops castrated from popular ports. This one here “turns” one USB-C port into 7 additional ports.The USB-C Green Cell GC Connect hub / photo by Green CellGreen Cell GC Connect has one USB-C, which will most often be used for charging, it has as many as three USB-A 3.1 ports, one HDMI and one SD card slot and microSD. It should be noted here that USB-C supports the Power Delivery function with a maximum power of 85 W, so it will easily charge the battery in most lightweight laptops. HDMI, in turn, supports 4K resolution at 60 Hz refresh, which is an important change, because the previous hub was only made at 30 Hz. I would be happy to see a LAN port here. Green Cell GC Connect / photo by Green Cell Do you remember this action with a supposedly stoned M1 Macbook, about which Marcin once wrote on spidersweb? Finally, after thorough tests and measurements, it turned out that the problem lies with the Macbook itself and its software. In the case of the previous hub, we still have information that it works with Macbooks with M-series processors, but only if they have the correct software version. There are no more problems with the new GC Connect and all Macbooks can feel safe. The product description states that the USB-C hub is compatible with the Apple Macbook M1 and M2. The GC Connect weighs just over 65 grams and has an anodized aluminum housing. The ports seem to be sufficiently spaced from each other so that any cable or carrier can be easily connected. HDMI has been pushed to the shorter side. The hub was valued at PLN 249.95.